Healing Art Program Breaks Mental Health Barriers Among OCDE ACCESS School Teens

Students participate in the Art4Healing program

A student's art work relays emotions

Another dramatic work of art on canvas

Teens utilize Art & Creativity for Healing's Art4Healing® method to promote emotional healing through art and creative expression

- Vern BurtonORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art & Creativity for Healing and the Orange County Department (OCDE) have partnered to provide Art4Healing® workshops for teens in ACCESS (Alternative, Community, and Correctional Education Schools and Services) schools. Since 2022, over 5000 students have participated in the program Raging Colors: Expressive Painting for Teens utilizing the Art4Healing® method promoting emotional healing through art and creative expression for teens struggling with mental health challenges.The ongoing workshops held weekly at all 24 OCDE ACCESS schools throughout Orange County have achieved positive results and feedback among students.“Our troubled youth and teens have benefitted greatly from the Art4Healing® classes, giving them a way to vent their fear and anxiety by learning how to express themselves creatively with the language of abstract colors on canvas,” said Assistant Superintendent of the OCDE ACCESS School, Vern Burton who initiated the partnership.As reported by the AMA (American Medical Association), clinical studies have found that arts engagement promotes patient recovery, relaxation and reduces patient stress, anxiety, and depression.The Laguna Hills-based nonprofit Art & Creativity for Healing developed and certifies facilitators in their Art4Healing® method used in the ACCESS schools. During the sessions, students are led through abstract art exercises in a safe and supported space allowing for reflection on their individual experiences, frustrations, and struggles which include exposure to drugs and alcohol, peer pressure, teen pregnancy, bullying, depression, and low self-esteem.Burton shares that ACCESS students' everyday lives are often stressful as many face difficulties such as legal issues, foster emancipation, and homelessness.Art & Creativity for Healing founder/director Laurie Zagon says,“Art4Healing® teaches teens that art can be a constructive part of their everyday lives and a positive way to communicate tough issues that have negatively affected them or derailed their emotional growth. As we say, the program allows individuals to express their feelings on canvas when words fail.”For more information about Art & Creativity for Healing, call 949.367.1902 or visit .About Art & Creativity for HealingArt & Creativity for Healing's mission is to support emotional healing through art and creative expression for those living with pain, grief, fear or stress. Founded by Laurie Zagon in 2000, the Art4Healing® curriculum contains strictly guided exercises, rather than loosely formatted art sessions. More than 95K individuals served by over 40 partner agencies have participated in the exercises specially designed to encourage self-investigation leaving participants encouraged with enhanced clarity and insight.###

