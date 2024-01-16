Bisk, Vanderbilt University And The University Of British Columbia Present Corporate Sustainability Certificate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative executive, non-credit program champions sustainability in the corporate environment

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bisk, a renowned global leader in online education, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management and the University of British Columbia (UBC) through the Sauder School of Business . Both esteemed institutions, recognized as global leaders in sustainability research and education, aim to shape the next generation of corporate leaders dedicated to building a more sustainable future.Corporate sustainability creates lasting value by prioritizing ecological, social, and economic aspects of business operations. This evolution integrates sustainability into core corporate initiatives. Through this unique arrangement, the 10-week, 100% online executive, non-credit certificate course equips professionals with the skills to adeptly navigate sustainability metrics, supply chain complexities and transformative technologies, fostering the ability to make ethical and profitable business decisions.“Sustainability is becoming increasingly crucial, a top priority, and a requirement companies and consumers are increasingly acknowledging,” says Rob Abramson, Bisk's executive vice president and general counsel.“Bisk's proficiency in designing innovative programs will offer professionals valuable learning experiences, empowering them to take the lead in this endeavor and stay ahead in this ever-evolving business environment.”Vanderbilt University demonstrates an unwavering commitment to innovative sustainability research, boasting initiatives that effectively reduce the university's environmental footprint and fosters an academic community committed to sustainability. Vanderbilt invests in on-site clean energy, off-site large-scale renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure. The school also works to decrease its carbon footprint from transportation, increase green spaces across campus, and reduce consumption and waste. Vanderbilt, the first member of the Association of American Universities to achieve carbon neutrality and aims to power its campus entirely through renewable energy by 2050.“Over 30 years ago, Vanderbilt Business became one of the first to offer MBA courses on corporate sustainability.” says Mark A. Cohen, Justin Potter Professor of American Competitive Enterprise, Emeritus, and Professor Emeritus of Management, Vanderbilt University.“Regardless of their political views, today's leaders must develop an informed view of corporate sustainability to survive in today's competitive environment.”The University of British Columbia invests significantly in clean energy projects, sustainable campus development, and extensive academic research in environmental sciences and sustainability. UBC has ranked among the world's top universities in sustainability and is known for initiatives like the UBC Sustainability Initiative."The shift toward sustainability has reached a critical turning point," states Bruce Wiesner, associate dean at UBC Sauder School of Business.“Companies pursuing sustainability transformation aren't simply embracing a philosophy; instead, they are leading innovation, capitalizing on new growth opportunities, attracting top-tier talent and actively engaging in social responsibility.”To learn more and register for the program, visit corporate-sustainability-certificate/About Vanderbilt UniversityVanderbilt University is a leader in sustainability education and research, with many academic programs and research centers focused on sustainability topics. The university is committed to sustainable practices, has been carbon neutral since FY20, decades ahead of its original goal, and works continuously to reduce its carbon footprint. To learn more about sustainability initiatives on campus, visit vanderbilt/sustainability.About University of British ColumbiaThe University of British Columbia (UBC) is a global centre for teaching, learning and research, consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world and recently recognized as North America's most international university. Since 1915, our motto, Tuum Est (It is Yours), has been a declaration of our commitment to attracting and supporting those who have the drive to shape a better world. As a result, UBC students, faculty and staff continue to embrace innovation and challenge the status quo, placing us at the forefront of discovery, learning and engagement. UBC encourages bold thinking, curiosity and initiative, so you can realize your greatest potential.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.

