Visionary Entrepreneur Unveils Investment Portal

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a momentous announcement today, Kortney Murray, founder of Coastal Kapital, revealed the culmination of a year-long endeavor to revolutionize lending for entrepreneurs. A visionary project, Coastal Kapital aims to transform the credit system, recognizing the need for a human-centric approach in underwriting for capital lending.Proudly championing the mission and vision, Kortney Murray excitedly declares the official launch of coastalkapital. This investment portal signifies a significant step towards reshaping the lending landscape, with a primary focus on supporting diverse businesses, especially women-led enterprises.The platform's core objective is clear: to raise $100 million and beyond. Geared towards serious accredited investors, coastalkapital offers a "no-fail" environment, providing a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth and empowerment of businesses.This announcement marks a pivotal moment in the financial sector as Coastal Kapital, takes a bold stride towards redefining the future of entrepreneurial funding. For more information, please visit coastalkapital.For any other inquiries, please contact:investor @coastalkapital

Kortney Murray

Coastal Kapital LLC

...

