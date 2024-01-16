Pro-Khalistani Graffiti Found In West Delhi, FIR Lodged

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Days before the Republic Day, pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a pillar in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area and an FIR has been registered, police said on Tuesday.

The graffiti, which read "SJF, January 26, Khalistan," was noticed by police, prompting the filing of an FIR on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that the secluded location suggests the act likely occurred on Monday night.

"We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area of identify the culprits and nab them," said the official.

The incident came to light through a video, leading to the swift registration of the case on Tuesday.

This comes amid recent threats by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based pro-Khalistani terrorist, who shared images of pro-Khalistan graffiti in the national capital on Tuesday.

Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been vocal about seeking retribution for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last June.

The SFJ, declared an 'unlawful association' by the Centre on July 10, 2019, has been a source of concern, especially with Republic Day around the corner. Delhi Police is on high alert, monitoring developments closely to ensure the safety and security of the public during this period.

