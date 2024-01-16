Century Communities Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony This January In San Antonio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10 builder offering new homes from the mid $300s inside the 1604 Loop in
Northside San Antonio-near UTSA, the RIM, and The Shops at La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023- revealed its newest San Antonio community, University Village, is now open for sales. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 18, featuring model home tours, complimentary food, and more.
University Village offers a versatile lineup of two-story homes with modern features, including electric car charging ports, 42" Shaker-style cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. With a location near I-10, the neighborhood offers easy access to major attractions and employment hubs in Northside San Antonio. New homes in the community are currently available for purchase online from the mid $300s.
"We're excited to bring quality new homes to Northside San Antonio," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "This neighborhood will offer residents quick access to some of the area's most popular destinations and employment hubs. Now is a great time for buyers to explore our available homes and find their best fit."
Learn more about University Village and view available homes at .
NOW SELLING:
University Village| San Antonio, Texas
Now selling from the mid $300s
Four two-story floor plans Three to four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two-bay garages 1,681 to 2,057 square feet Select plans feature quartz countertops, smart home features, and 42" Shaker-style cabinets Prime location within one and a half miles of both I-10 and The University of Texas at San Antonio, plus only two miles from the RIM and The Shops at La
Cantera
5935 W. Hausman Road, Building #65
San Antonio, TX 78249
210-504-3020
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
