Century Communities Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony This January In San Antonio

Northside San Antonio-near UTSA, the RIM, and The Shops at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023- revealed its newest San Antonio community, University Village, is now open for sales. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 18, featuring model home tours, complimentary food, and more.

The Rudy Plan | New Homes in North San Antonio, Texas | University Village by Century Communities

The Rudy Plan | New Construction Homes in San Antonio, Texas | University Village by Century Communities

The Rudy Plan | New Build Homes in San Antonio, Texas | University Village by Century Communities

The Rudy Plan | New Homes in Northwest San Antonio, Texas | University Village by Century Communities

University Village offers a versatile lineup of two-story homes with modern features, including electric car charging ports, 42" Shaker-style cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. With a location near I-10, the neighborhood offers easy access to major attractions and employment hubs in Northside San Antonio. New homes in the community are currently available for purchase online from the mid $300s.

"We're excited to bring quality new homes to Northside San Antonio," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "This neighborhood will offer residents quick access to some of the area's most popular destinations and employment hubs. Now is a great time for buyers to explore our available homes and find their best fit."

Learn more about University Village and view available homes at .



NOW SELLING:

University Village| San Antonio, Texas

Now selling from the mid $300s



Four two-story floor plans

Three to four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two-bay garages

1,681 to 2,057 square feet

Select plans feature quartz countertops, smart home features, and 42" Shaker-style cabinets Prime location within one and a half miles of both I-10 and The University of Texas at San Antonio, plus only two miles from the RIM and The Shops at La

Cantera

5935 W. Hausman Road, Building #65

San Antonio, TX 78249

210-504-3020

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

