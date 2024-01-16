Apply Today: More Than $1 Million In Scholarships Available To Students Pursuing Restaurant And Hospitality Careers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarships are open to all students, regardless of background or age

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly $1 million in scholarships are now available to post-secondary students pursuing one of the restaurant and hospitality industry's myriad occupations. All individuals are encouraged to apply through March 15 at ChooseRestaurants/Scholarships .

Available through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), academic scholarships are intended to cultivate the vast career opportunities available in the restaurant and hospitality industry – which offers more than 60 different professions . The 2024 application is open to students at all stages of their lives, whether career changers or high-school students pursuing an industry-related post-secondary degree. Financial awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used toward tuition and fees, books, room and board, and other school-related expenses.

"Our industry is vibrant, growing, and offers unlimited advancement potential for the people who want to invest in their careers," said NRAEF president Rob Gifford. "These scholarships are a valuable way we're equipping students from all walks of life with resources to reach for their dreams and supporting their formation as future restaurant industry leaders."

Last year, close to 300 people, ranging from 17 to 66 years old, received a NRAEF scholarship to support associate and bachelor-level studies in culinary arts, supply chain management, human resources, tourism and hospitality management, computer science, and more. Together, they represent the growing diversity in the industry, with nearly 47 percent self-identifying as a member of a community of color and 33 percent indicating they are the first generation in their families to pursue a post-secondary degree. Learn more about the 2023 class of scholarship recipients here .

Funding for 2024 NRAEF scholarships is supported by:



Burger King Foundation

The Coca-Cola Company

Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers

DiRoNA

Darden Foundation

Glenn Petrini Smile Award

HJ Heinz Foundation

Hormel

The J.M. Smucker Company

PepsiCo

Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Organization

Rich Family Foundation

UniPro Women's Foodservice Forum

For full details, and to apply for a 2024 NRAEF scholarship now through March 15, visit ChooseRestaurants/Scholarships .

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):



As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants . Click here

for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2022 Annual Impact Report.



