Client Computing Market Poised For Growth: 2027 Outlook Reveals Key Opportunities In Managed Desktop Services And BYOD Trends

The global enterprise client computing market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current client computing market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the global enterprise client computing market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key client computing market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the client computing landscape.

The primary finding from the publisher's view of revenue opportunities in the client computing market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the client computing market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of client computing market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of client computing. The overview of top ICT vendors in the client computing market.

The global enterprise client computing market size was pegged at $392.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The market for client computing is expected to grow further due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and internet along with the rising trends of BYOD and remote working culture.

According to the publisher, enterpirse client computing market would see majority share of its revenue come from managed desktop services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from managed desktop services segment reached $95.6 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $109.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise client computing, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $145.4 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $192.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% durig the forecast period 2022-2027.

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise client computing market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise client computing market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise client computing market.



The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise client computing market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise client computing vendors. The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

