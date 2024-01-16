Why Power Companies Need A Net Zero Strategy: Review Of Net Zero Strategies Of Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Power Sector - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Decarbonization is one of the most important threats facing the power sector globally. Countries aiming for net zero targets in 2050 and 2060 are increasingly prioritising renewable energy generation as power generation through fossil fuel combustion is the leading source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the power sector. Power companies need to focus on developing strategies to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions over the next 15 years with the aim of achieving net zero for all Scope GHG emissions by 2050.
This report reviews the Net Zero Strategies of the leading 20 companies in the Power sector and identifies key areas for energy transition investments.
Report Scope
Provides an overview of the emissions emanating from the power industry. Overview of the strategies adopted by power companies to reduce carbon emissions. Ranks industry leaders on their decarbonization efforts. Discusses the impact of GHG emissions by power companies and strategies adopted to mitigate emissions. Evaluates various scopes of emissions emanating from the power industry. Benchmarks leading companies based on their emissions intensity and net zero commitments.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Why Power Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy Emissions Targets and Performance Decarbonization Strategies Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies
List of Tables
Who's winning the race to Net Zero 2030 Government emissions targets ESG 1.0 vs ESG 2.0 Short term emission reduction targets Net Zero emission targets Power company Scope 1 and 2 emissions Power company Scope 3 emissions Power company emissions intensity ranking Company Energy Transition scorecard Net Zero strategies of leading companies
List of Figures
Power company net zero targets Power sector key net zero strategies Decarbonisation Leaders and Laggards Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions diagram Stylised Net Zero strategy graph Emissions reduction targets 1970-2070 Regulation driving corporate decarbonisation COP28 outcomes for the power sector Emissions in the Power sector value chain Ratio of Scope 1 to Scope 2 emissions in the power sector Average ratio of total emissions in 2022 Change in power sector emissions 2020-2022 Combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions, top 20 companies Energy transition value chain Graphic representation of smart grids Energy storage technologies Why should carbon offsets be avoided?
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107728330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.