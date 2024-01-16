Why Power Companies Need A Net Zero Strategy: Review Of Net Zero Strategies Of Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Power Sector - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Decarbonization is one of the most important threats facing the power sector globally. Countries aiming for net zero targets in 2050 and 2060 are increasingly prioritising renewable energy generation as power generation through fossil fuel combustion is the leading source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the power sector. Power companies need to focus on developing strategies to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions over the next 15 years with the aim of achieving net zero for all Scope GHG emissions by 2050.

This report reviews the Net Zero Strategies of the leading 20 companies in the Power sector and identifies key areas for energy transition investments.

Report Scope



Provides an overview of the emissions emanating from the power industry.

Overview of the strategies adopted by power companies to reduce carbon emissions.

Ranks industry leaders on their decarbonization efforts.

Discusses the impact of GHG emissions by power companies and strategies adopted to mitigate emissions.

Evaluates various scopes of emissions emanating from the power industry. Benchmarks leading companies based on their emissions intensity and net zero commitments.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Why Power Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Emissions Targets and Performance

Decarbonization Strategies Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies

List of Tables



Who's winning the race to Net Zero

2030 Government emissions targets

ESG 1.0 vs ESG 2.0

Short term emission reduction targets

Net Zero emission targets

Power company Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Power company Scope 3 emissions

Power company emissions intensity ranking

Company Energy Transition scorecard Net Zero strategies of leading companies

List of Figures



Power company net zero targets

Power sector key net zero strategies

Decarbonisation Leaders and Laggards

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions diagram

Stylised Net Zero strategy graph

Emissions reduction targets 1970-2070

Regulation driving corporate decarbonisation

COP28 outcomes for the power sector

Emissions in the Power sector value chain

Ratio of Scope 1 to Scope 2 emissions in the power sector

Average ratio of total emissions in 2022

Change in power sector emissions 2020-2022

Combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions, top 20 companies

Energy transition value chain

Graphic representation of smart grids

Energy storage technologies Why should carbon offsets be avoided?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900