Five Star Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the“Company”) expects to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on January 30, 2024.
The live webcast will be accessible from the“News & Events” section of the Company's website under“Events” at Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has seven branches in Northern California.
Media Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
...
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
...
