Robust Growth In Fruit And Nut Farming Market Driven By Multiple Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The fruit and nut farming market has experienced rapid growth, with the market size increasing from $1,194.23 billion in 2023 to $1,316.62 billion in 2024, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This trend is expected to continue, fueled by a compelling CAGR of 9.3% to reach $1,880.1 billion by 2028. Several key factors contribute to this substantial growth.

Rising Crop Production Expenses Fuel Market Growth

The fruit and nut farming market is being propelled by the upward trajectory in crop production. Crop production involves cultivating crops for various purposes, including human and animal consumption. Increased demand, technological advancements, market growth, diversification, and innovation are driving this surge. For instance, in the UK, the total crop output rose to $14,034.6 million (£13,330 million) in 2022, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. This heightened crop production is a significant driver of the fruit and nut farming market's expansion.

Surging Demand for Organic Fruit and Nut Production

The market is witnessing a surge in the demand for organic fruit and nut production. Organic cultivation involves practices that exclude synthetic chemicals, genetically modified ingredients, and harmful additives. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards sustainable, environmentally friendly, and additive-free products. In 2021, organic fruit sales in the US generated $21 billion in revenue, reflecting a notable 4.5% increase from the previous year. This growing preference for organic options is a key driver of the fruit and nut farming market.

Explore the Global Fruit And Nut Farming Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

sample?id=1994&type=smp

Increasing Adoption of Agribots in Fruit and Nut Farming

Agriculture robots, or agribots, are gaining prominence in fruit and nut farming due to a shortage of labor and the need for advanced agricultural tools. These robots are employed for various tasks, including pruning, weeding, spraying pesticides, and harvesting. The Energid Citrus Picking Robot System, for example, significantly enhances productivity by picking an orange every two seconds, addressing labor shortages and boosting overall efficiency in fruit and nut farming.

Innovative Offerings: Bactopure in Fruit and Nut Farming

Companies in the fruit and nut farming market are focusing on innovation to provide reliable services to customers. One notable example is the introduction of Bactopure, a pasteurized nuts and dried fruits product that is 100% natural and chemical-free. Companies like VKC Nuts Private Limited in India launched Bactopure under the Nutraj brand. Bactopure is positioned as a healthier and safer food option, being 99.99% bacteria and pathogen-free. This innovative product showcases a commitment to meeting consumer demands for safety and quality in food products.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the fruit and nut farming market, with Western Europe following as the second-largest region fruit and nut farming market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Noncitrus Fruit And Tree Nut Farming

2) By Farming Process: Organic Fruit And Nut Farming, Traditional Farming

3) By Application: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Applications

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

report/fruit-and-nut-farming-global-market-report

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fruit and nut farming market size, fruit and nut farming market drivers and trends, fruit and nut farming market major players, competitors' revenues, fruit and nut farming market positioning, and fruit and nut farming market growth across geographies. The fruit and nut farming market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2023

report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2023

report/organic-grain-farming-global-market-report

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023

report/organic-farming-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Esoteric Testing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027