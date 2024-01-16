NEXCOM's Launches Powerful Computing And Graphics Performance In XPPC-200 Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Industry Applications Powered by the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module and NEXCOM XPPC-200 Series Deliver Faster Machine Learning and Vision

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today the launch of the XPPC Intel® CoreTM Series touchscreen computer. The latest artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotics, smart warehousing and pharmacy solutions, and other applications that mark the convergence of data processing, internet of Things (IoT) integration, and digital transformation are now possible with the advanced NEXCOM XPPC-10/16/24-200 Series.“Built to support the evolving needs of smart enterprise, including AI and big data, the NEXCOM XPPC-10/16/24-200 Series is ready to power the future of smart industry applications, including predictive analysis, personalized services, and data-driven decision-making capabilities,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“The future is now – and the XPPC-200 Series is built to handle a wide range of business applications, including real-time data analysis, precision marketing, and smart inventory management.”The NEXCOM 23.8” fanless touchscreen computer XPPC 24-200A is powered by 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7/i5/i3 processors (Tiger Lake UP3). The processors deliver a substantial performance boost, with up to a 23% increase in single-thread performance and a 19% improvement in multi-thread performance compared to 8th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors. It also delivers stunning visual results when paired with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (available in the i5, and i7 CPU SKUs). Featuring up to 96 Execution Units, it transforms into a powerhouse capable of handling photo and video editing tasks efficiently and effectively.Powering the future of artificial intelligence in industry, the XPPC 24-200A enables excellent AI inferencing performance. It is compatible with the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module, making the NEXCOM XPPC-10/16/24-200 Series the best solution for running AI-powered applications. The XPPC 24-200A is equipped with a 10-point PCAP touchscreen, front IP65 protection, and FHD wide viewing angle G series panel. When combined with its slim profile and flexible mounting options, the series is well-suited for powering a variety of industrial applications, including robotics and smart city, warehousing, and pharmacy solutions.“Succeeding in today's complex marketplace requires harnessing AI to achieve operational excellence and efficiency,” said Yang.“The XPPC-200 Series supports seamless AI integration by harnessing the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINOTM toolkit. It truly delivers the full spectrum of AI capabilities to enhance their operational efficiency.”The XPPC-200 Series goes beyond Intel CPU and GPU integration, offering compatibility with the Hailo-8TM AI acceleration module to deliver faster machine learning and vision for all AI applications via the edge computing device. With versatility in design and application built in, the sleek bezel display panel delivers brightness ranging from 350 to 450 nits. Combined with its front IP65 rating, fanless architecture, and robust AI inferencing capabilities, the XPPC-200 Series is designed to support a wide range of smart industry applications.Features●23.8” TFT FHD 16:9 panel●PCAP 10-point multi-touch with slim bezel design●IP65-rated front panel●Support: VESA/panel/open frame mount●11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor (Tiger Lake UP3)●1 x 260-pin DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 32G●On-board M.2 2280 Key M PCIe x4 for storage module●Support power input 12 VDCTo learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Peter Yang

NEXCOM

+1 510-386-2266

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn