CETDIGIT COMPLETED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR HUBSPOT DATA MIGRATION AND HUBSPOT SOLUTION ARCHITECTURE DESIGN ACCREDITATIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cetrix Technologies, LLC announced that it completed the requirements for HubSpot Data Migration and HubSpot Solution Architecture Design Accreditations.

- Mark Khabosha, CTO at CETDIGIT, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cetrix Technologies, LLC (CETDIGIT) announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for HubSpot Data Migration and HubSpot Solution Architecture Design Accreditations. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, uses Accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.This achievement by CETDIGIT underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality CRM solutions and solidifies its position as a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner. The accreditations are a testament to CETDIGIT's expertise in leveraging HubSpot technology to enhance business operations and customer engagement strategies.“HubSpot's partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. The success of our shared customers is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of partners like CETDIGIT,” said Brian Garvey.“On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm thrilled to congratulate CETDIGIT on this incredible achievement.”HubSpot accreditations are for solutions partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight.Organizations must demonstrate that they have the expertise, capacity, and practical experience needed to serve customers with complex technical and business needs."We are immensely proud of achieving these accreditations, which represent our unwavering dedication to excellence in CRM solutions," said Mark Khabosha, CTO at CETDIGIT. "Our partnership with HubSpot allows us to empower our clients with cutting-edge tools and strategies that drive growth and operational efficiency."Learn more about Accreditations here.About CETDIGIT:Cetrix Technologies, LLC (CETDIGIT), a leading digital solutions provider and a HubSpot Diamond Partner, specializes in CRM integration, digital marketing, and custom software development. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, CETDIGIT empowers businesses with technology-driven solutions that optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. For more information about CETDIGIT and its services, visit .

