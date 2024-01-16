Dr. Meyer Schoeman Proudly Announces The Opening Of Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic In Calgary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Calgary offers the latest effective treatments for ED and other common men's sexual health concerns in Alberta.

- Dr. Meyer SchoemanCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The benefits of an active and healthy love include a longer life, a more positive attitude, and a stronger and more intimate relationship with a partner. A man's sexual wellness is therefore essential to health and happiness, and it is an important factor of overall well-being as men age. Precision Men's Sexual Health Calgary is proud to offer a dedicated and proactive approach to men's sexual health care that helps men restore their natural sexual performance and their sense of well-being.Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic is one of the relatively few providers of a comprehensive set of sexual health treatments for men of all ages in Calgary. This clinic is focused and excels in a set of services that offer a high quality of care for men's sexual health concerns such as, but not limited to:Erectile Dysfunction (ED)All men may experience an occasional lapse of sexual function at some point in their lives, however, erectile dysfunction is diagnosed when a man is consistently unable to achieve and maintain an erection that allows for satisfactory sexual function. ED is the recurring inability to achieve an adequate erection, despite being sexually aroused. Help and treatment are available for men at all stages of their lives at Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Calgary. Declining erectile function is treatable with options ranging from low-intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy , and Trimix treatment and counseling with a certified sex therapist .Premature EjaculationIrrespective of age, premature ejaculation affects 1 in 5 men. Because premature ejaculation involves a complex interaction of psychological and biological factors, a wide variety of treatment options are available. These include topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy, and psychosexual and behavioral therapies through our certified sex therapist.Peyronie's DiseaseTreatment plans for Peyronie's disease, which is an acquired penile curvature, include therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low-intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices, and lifestyle modification.Frenulum BreveThe frenulum is a band of tissue located under the glans of the penis. When the frenulum is too short, this is called a frenulum breve. This condition can result in tension on the frenulum during erections, which can cause it to rip and tear during sexual activities, causing pain and bleeding. A tight frenulum may also contribute to premature ejaculation and the loss of erections.Appointments at our clinic are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.

