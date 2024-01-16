Delhi HC Restrains Bohemia From Third-Party Engagements In Favour Of Saga Music

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued an ex parte ad interim injunction restraining Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia from entering into agreements with third parties for sound recordings or musical works without prior written approval from Delhi-based music company Saga Music Private Ltd.

Justice Anish Dayal, hearing a suit filed by Saga Music alleging that Bohemia violated the terms and conditions of a performance agreement signed in 2019. also prohibited Bohemia and his agents from posting defamatory content on social media against Saga Music.

The company claims exclusive rights to Bohemia's literary and musical works and sound recordings for 45 months, as stipulated in the agreement.

Saga Music sought to prevent Bohemia and other third-party producers from infringing on its copyright accrued through the agreement.

The terms outlined Bohemia's exclusive engagement with Saga Music for 45 months, prohibiting collaborations with other music producers worldwide without prior approval.

Any engagement with third parties required contacting Saga Music first, with revenue to be equally distributed.

Saga Music argues that Bohemia breached the agreement by collaborating with third parties, failing to update Saga Music on shows, and uploading songs on YouTube channels without authorisation.

It claims irreparable harm in the music industry due to Bohemia's actions.

Justice Dayal, finding a prima facie case in favour of Saga Music and the balance of convenience in its favour, issued the ex parte ad interim relief.

The court scheduled further hearings for the matter on February 23.

--IANS

spr/vd