FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO & PROVISTA COMMEMORATE 8 YEARS OF A TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Millions of dollars saved on food costs and operational efficiencies

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Foxwoods Resort Casino, the largest premier casino resort in the Northeast, celebrates an extraordinary 8-year partnership with Provista, a leading group purchasing organization known for its innovative and cost-effective solutions. This milestone marks a continuing collaboration that has redefined procurement processes in the hospitality and gaming industries.

Since the Provista Hospitality Programs inception in 2015, with Foxwoods as the inaugural member, Foxwoods has achieved significant cost savings, totaling over 12% across supply chain expenses. Working with Provista has since reduced truck deliveries, streamlined invoices, and revolutionized operational efficiency, which has resulted in saving millions of dollars for the resort casino.

"When we approached Provista years ago, we were seeking a way to optimize our procurement processes, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency," said Philip Minichino, Chief Procurement Officer at Foxwoods Resort Casino. "The collaboration resulted in the creation of the Provista Hospitality Program, which has allowed us to reduce the number of distributors and suppliers, without clogging up our docks. Not only has Provista saved us dollars and effort but also, they are a true partner and have allowed us to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences."

As a founding member of the Provista Hospitality Program, Foxwoods played a pivotal role in creating and shaping the program, which now extends its benefits to over 100,000 members. This expanded program covers a wide spectrum of industries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, museums, entertainment and expo centers, effectively catering to diverse procurement needs.

"With over 60,000 quality culinary and culinary-related items in our hospitality portfolio, our longstanding alliance has evolved into a dynamic partnership, reshaping the procurement landscape," said Eddie Allen, VP of Food & Beverage at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

"We're grateful for this longstanding relationship with Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation," said David Richard, Associate Principal, Culinary Strategy and Solutions at Provista. "A big thank you to Jason Guyot, President & CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, Phil Minichino, and Eddie Allen, who have all been instrumental in bringing this program to life. We are thrilled with the success and are excited that the partnership has expanded to areas beyond the plate."

Foxwoods is also excited to announce the extension of Provista's services, not only within their confines but also across the broader operations of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. This strategic move underlines Foxwoods' commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and driving continued growth across various operational facets.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms, dining options for all tastes, luxurious spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, Tanger Outlet Mall and conference space for groups of all sizes. There is always something new at Foxwoods, including the recently announced landmark deal with Great Wolf Lodge, opening in 2025, our new 80,000 sq ft expo center and a new High Stakes Bingo Hall which opened in 2022, giving guests more reasons to stay than ever. When it comes to sports betting and gaming, Foxwoods has partnerships with fan-favorite betting and entertainment platforms, including DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe's recently formed Wondr Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.

About Provista

Founded in 1994, Provista started out as an invaluable supply chain partner for the health care industry. Since then, we've expanded to meet the needs of small business and hospitality members, providing the best-priced supplies, a robust contract portfolio, insightful benchmarking and much more.

It's a soup-to-nuts, apples-to-oranges, top-to-bottom approach to business purchasing that delivers unmatched savings to members and the organizations they serve.

