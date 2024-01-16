Key Trends In Car Rental Market With Focus On 60 Major Markets Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Car Rental (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This key trends reports focuses on global car rental industry, honing in on 60 major markets across the world. This report will provide comprehensive data insights on and analysis of key market trends, disruptors in the sector and some of the strategies developed by car rental companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights

In the car rental market, the year 2022 can be characterized as a narrative of unwavering determination and strategic adaptation. Following the widespread impact of the pandemic in 2020-21, the industry experienced a notable resurgence, driven by a renewed sense of adventure and an overwhelming craving for unrestricted travel experiences.

Although the market did not fully recover to its pre-pandemic levels, it displayed a noteworthy resurgence, demonstrating a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.3% (2020-2022). The car rental sector has undergone a substantial transformation over a period of time.

It has seen a rise in demand for rental cars, primarily driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. In the contemporary market, consumers are actively seeking out car rental companies that exhibit a high level of efficiency in order to effectively address their transportation requirements.

Report Scope



The 'Key Trends in Car Rental', looks at the different types of car rental products, current key trends within the industry, business models and strategies and the impact of COVID-19. In addition this report includes case studies, new product developments, and challenges and opportunities within this space.

Gain an insight into the car rental industries leading players.

Understand how they have adapted to the threat of COVID-19.

Understand the key traveler types car rental companies can look to attract.

Look at the key product developments and why they appeal. Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges facing car rental operators

Key Topics Covered:



Snapshot

Market Trends and Themes

Disruptor

Leaders

Mergers and Acquisitions Challenges and Opportunities

Company Coverage:



Hertz

turo

SIXT

Lyft

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Avis

Enterprise Holdings

Alamo

National

Advantage Greenmotion

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900