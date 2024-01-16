(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Startup Series - Tech, genes, and beyond - transforming biotech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Biotechnology is crucial in solving global challenges and enhancing human well-being in medicine, agriculture, and environmental sustainability. Startups are leading the way, driven by healthcare demands, government support, and technological breakthroughs. AI integration is driving progress in DNA sequencing, drug discovery, and precision medicine. Meanwhile, ambitious projects like longevity research and brain-computer interface implants are gaining momentum. Biotech also plays a crucial role in environmental conservation, addressing issues such as water treatment and biomanufacturing.

The latest Startup Series report, 'Tech, Genes, and Beyond: Transforming Biotech,' explores key domains like genomics, neurotechnology, and synthetic biology, providing insights into start-up-driven innovations backed by data and expert analysis.

The report focuses on the market impact of cutting-edge biotechnological innovations in various domains such as agriculture, environment, genomics, and neurotechnology, among others. This report thoroughly explores the biotech landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions and their potential in various industries across eight key domains. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising biotech startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the industry.

Key Highlights:



Stay updated: Biotech is rapidly evolving with impact ranging across several industries.

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Identify deep tech domains: The report helps in decoding key biotech domains and disruptive startups focused on those domains.

Learn about products: Deep-dive into biotech startups researching cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products. Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in biotech.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The biotech landscape



Introduction and key drivers

Select biotech milestones

Key enterprise benefits

Domains in focus Illustrative startup map

2. Sub-domains and start-up profiles



Agriculture

Biomedical engineering

Cellular research

Environment

Food and beverages

Genomic research

Neurotechnology Synthetic biology

3. Challenges and outlook

Company Coverage:



Acepodia

Air Protein

Alto Neuroscience

Altos Labs

Ansa Biotechnologies

Bionaut Labs

Bloom Biorenewables

BlueNalu

Capstan Therapeutics

Cellares Corp

Cellino Biotech

Colossal Biosciences

Cumulus Neuroscience

Element Biosciences

ElevateBio

Forge Biologics

Generate Biomedicines

GenoPalate

HydRegen

Inari

Invaio Sciences

Kernel

Kula bio

Loam Bio

Maze Therapeutics

Mootral

Neuralink

PILI

Precision Fermentation

Prellis Biologics

Puraffinity

Q Bio

Redefine Meat

Satellite Biosciences

Solugen

Tempus

UBQ Materials

Upside foods

Viome Life Sciences WasteFuel Global.



