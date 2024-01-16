Aviation Inventory Repair, Inc. Automates MRO Business With Pentagon 2000SQLTM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customer Service and Quality Focus Drive Expansion of Repair Station Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Inventory Repair, Inc. has expanded operations utilizing Pentagon 2000SQLTM to automate procedures and support customer growth. With a specialty focus on Corporate Aviation, the company provides a full range of wheel & brake sales and services with the high level of quality and performance that customers require.

According to Barry Jones, President at the company,“our customers rely on us to deliver cost effective parts and repairs with on-time delivery, so implementation of the new software system has been a key tool for our team to support those expanding needs”.

Kirk Baugher, Executive Vice President at Pentagon 2000 Software added that“Aviation Inventory Repair has a deep working knowledge of both their customers and the industry, so utilizing the new software system to manage repairs and supply chain has provided efficiencies that free up resources to be used for additional customer service and managing growth”.

About Aviation Inventory Repair, Inc. ( )

Aviation Inventory Repair, Inc. specializes in the overhaul and repair of aircraft wheels and brakes.

Services include teardown, non-destructive testing, paint and assembly, as well as, corrosion removal, blending, machining and conversion coating. A Rapco PMA parts distributorship gives customers the option for significant savings versus higher priced OEM parts. Additionally, Aviation Inventory Repair, Inc. has manufacturing capabilities for tooling, fixturing and short run batches of parts through

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. ( )

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪Government Contracting

▪Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪Fixed Base Operations

