EUROLLS, CEO RAILZ: OUR TARGET IS USA MARKET

TARVISIO, SELEZIONA, ITALIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eurolls, an Italian multinational with offices around the world, announces plans to open a subsidiary in the United States. This was announced by Eurolls CEO Renato Railz at the microphones of Cnbc at the Nyse in New York.Eurolls, which is involved in engineering, with headquarters in Attimis (Udine), seven plants in Friuli Venezia Giulia (branches in China, Brazil and Mexico) also announced the forthcoming opening of an American subsidiary, in Texas."Just in the last few days I have been in Texas to see the production site where I am thinking of setting up. The United States represents incredible business potential. The great quality of our products can make a difference in a market that needs great qualitative attention. As it is one of the most challenging and competitive economies in the world" said Ceo Railz. Rewarding Eurolls in the star-studded market are above all the performance of the Italian company's products: "Our surface treatments, for our rollers, are among the best in the world. So quality pays off, especially overseas. We close at 75 million revenues in 2023, with 15 percent of U.S. sales, we aim for 100 million revenues in 2024, and we do not exclude a listing on the Star" Railz concluded to Cnbc.

