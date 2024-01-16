Fortis Capital Advisors And Timber Point Capital Management Announce Joint Venture To Accelerate Growth.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors, an RIA based in the Kansas City area, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic joint venture with Timber Point Capital Management. Established in 2020, Timber Point Capital Management provides multi-asset investment solutions for their clients.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to enhance their capabilities. "As Fortis Capital continues to grow at a rapid pace, we are excited about the joint venture with David Cleary and his team. Timber Point brings seasoned success in their investment management background and compliments our focus to serve more of our institutional relationships and build out a more robust Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) offering. This partnership solidifies our drive to truly focus on building out strong investment programs to allow not only our advisors, but advisors throughout the country help their clients meet their investment goals," said CEO of Fortis Capital, Rob Hagg.

"My partners and I are thrilled to announce Timber Point's joint venture with Fortis Capital. We believe the two firms share a synergy of culture, expertise and talent which can create effective investment solutions for advisors and their clients. We look forward to successfully working and growing together with Rob and team.", said David Cleary, President of Timber Point Capital Management.

The joint venture brings together the complementary strengths of Fortis Capital and Timber Point fostering collaboration and innovation in addressing the unique needs of clients.

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital is committed to advisor growth. We provide a cutting-edge platform of technology, compliance, back-office support, and wealth management/planning resources for advisors to focus primarily on what they do best, procuring new clients and continually building relationships with current clients. In addition to those resources, Fortis Capital helps advisors build around their practices with strong recruiting resources, practice acquisition tools and financing strategies.



About Timber Point Capital Management

Timber Point Capital is a New York-based, boutique investment management firm providing alternative and multi-asset solutions to a wide range of clientele including independent financial advisers, registered funds, institutions, and private clients.

CONTACT: Alyson Cohen, [email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors