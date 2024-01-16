Viewsonic To Showcase Revolutionary Education Ecosystem At BETT 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Interactive, Collaborative, and Sustainable EdTech Solutions for All Education Levels

BREA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a global leader in visual and EdTech solutions, will showcase its cutting-edge technologies and new solutions at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) Show 2024 in London (booth #NK10) from the 24th to 26th of January, ViewSonic will demonstrate its theme, "Exploring Limitless Possibilities" , embodying the company's commitment to creating a comprehensive Education Ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware, software, and service solutions from nursery to higher education.

ViewSonic Showcases its Cutting-edge Technologies and New Solutions at BETT 2024

"Learning is a journey into a world of limitless possibilities, and at ViewSonic, we are committed to making this journey as enriching as possible, and making learning engaging and deeply relevant to meet the diverse needs of learners and educators alike," said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "We go beyond mere product offerings to establish a cohesive ecosystem that supports educators with the necessary tools and resources, so they can collaborate and exchange best practices. In an ever-evolving educational landscape, our commitment is to continuously nurture this ecosystem, ensuring it leads at the forefront of educational innovation."

At BETT 2024, ViewSonic will provide a glimpse into an immersive learning environment for personalized classroom experiences - from rich digital content to a variety of EdTech solutions tailored to enhance a range of educational practices. The showcase highlights include:

Engaging with Innovative Classroom Solutions

ViewSonic offers a broad range of Classroom Solutions that cater to both in-class and remote learning environments. The portfolio includes solutions from the 24" touch monitors for smart podiums to expansive 110" ViewBoard interactive displays

and complete Google EDLA-certified solutions, all seamlessly working with the myViewBoard

software and the UNIVERSE

3D virtual campus to streamline teaching and improve learning outcomes. For larger spaces, the

mobile and foldable 135" All-in-One LED display

offers exceptional flexibility to support educators in delivering engaging lectures on an expansive display across different spaces.

Another highlight is the preview of brand-new education software designed to enhance learning outcomes at all levels. These include ClassSwift, a real-time class interaction and management tool that empowers teachers to assess comprehension effortlessly on-the-fly, and new collaboration solutions for higher education, which optimizes the efficiency of hybrid teamwork, facilitating the sharing of ideas both in-person and remotely to increase student participation.

Exploring Compelling Digital Lessons and Activities

At the booth, ViewSonic will showcase digital lessons in subjects like mathematics and geography, along with educational activities featuring an outer space theme to demonstrate how technology can effortlessly improve learning outcomes in an engaging manner.

The demos include the latest digital lesson content from the ViewSonic Originals

- shortlisted for this year's BETT Awards, and on-stage space trivia lessons, which will be conducted with the ViewBoard and myViewBoard solutions, as well as UNIVERSE. Engaging game activities, showing interactive in-class learning through tablets and mobile devices, will also be featured using the new ClassSwift software.

Elevating a Sustainable Learning Environment with ViewSonic Education Ecosystem

ViewSonic's initiatives aim for equitable education, responsible product life cycles, and ecosystem restoration, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Its commitment to sustainability and education has extended to building the Educator Community . Since starting in April 2023, the community has connected over 10,000 teachers from more than 100 countries worldwide, and it continues to grow. This global hub facilitates access to the latest EdTech trend topics and educational resources, enabling teachers to exchange ideas for peer-to-peer learning.

The upcoming "Plant-a-Tree"

activity invites educators to share their experiences of teaching in the Educator Community. ViewSonic will

then plant a tree in honor of each participant, and

those commenting at BETT will automatically be entered into the daily lucky draw for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Beyond community, ViewSonic also focuses on reducing 42% of its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company proactively integrates sustainability into its product lines. For instance, the energy-efficient ViewBoard solution is designed with recycled materials, and the myViewBoard Manager software helps reduce carbon emissions through streamlined device management.

ViewSonic at BETT 2024

Location: Booth #NK10, ExCel London

Dates and Times:





January 24th – 25th,2024: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. January 26th, 2024: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information and to arrange a meeting with ViewSonic's educational expert, please visit ViewSonic's BETT 2024 event page .

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider, conducting business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software, and its ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit

