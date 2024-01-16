Franklinwh Unveils Innovations At Intersolar North America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry leader showcases new, user-friendly technology to further empower energy freedom

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, announced innovations to its Franklin Home Power solution

that reflect the strong interest in energy freedom by American consumers.

Over the next two days at Intersolar North America , one of the top conferences in the energy industry, FranklinWH will provide demonstrations and connect with energy professionals, at Booth #1925, to help them discover how technology can transform the way homeowners manage energy sources and decrease grid reliance.

The latest upgrades to FranklinWH's aGate solution enhance functionality by minimizing the need for additional hardware on a homeowner's wall and providing increased control over Smart Circuits through the FranklinWH App. Additionally, improvements include an integrated metering feature for energy management systems, enhanced black start capabilities including auto-load shedding for improved success during black starts, along with expanded options for generator integration.

"We have a strong pipeline of product innovations that reflects our dedication to ensuring a brighter, energy independent future," said Gary Lam , Co-Founder and General Manager of FranklinWH. "Our solution upgrades showcase our commitment to incremental breakthroughs and substantial, ensuring that every step forward contributes to substantial achievements. This further underscores our mission to empower homeowners and installers with innovative and reliable home energy management solutions."

In an effort to make the installation process safer and easier, FranklinWH also added the Lifting Dolly to its product lineup. The dolly enhances the installation process by providing flexibility and safety, allowing for independent wall mounting of the aPower by one installer and requiring only two installers for the entire Franklin Home Power system installation. It ensures safety through self-synchronized lifting and fixing straps. Additionally, the dolly prioritizes installer comfort, allowing for a more reasonable and comfortable labor experience, and overcoming complex ground conditions with pneumatic tires suitable for various terrains.

The past year has seen energy costs soaring at twice the rate of overall inflation. FranklinWH remains committed to providing information that empowers consumers to take control of their energy management solutions and gain whole home energy freedom. In a recent survey ,

conducted by the company, 72% of respondents confirmed that their energy bills grew over the past year. With this data in mind, it's crucial for households to adopt strategies that not only mitigate current costs but also prepare them for potential future increases.

"At FranklinWH, we are proud to provide our customers with the energy storage solutions needed for homeowners to effectively future-proof their homes against rising costs," said Vincent Ambrose , Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "We're looking forward to networking onsite at ISNA to navigate the complex issue of energy costs and continue to support our growing base of installers."

To learn more, stop by Booth #1925 at Intersolar North America or visit

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.

Frida Liu

[email protected]



