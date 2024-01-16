NFL Star Ronnie Stanley Joins Once Upon A Coconut As Equity Partner, Enhancing The Team's Winning Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a leading coconut water brand, is thrilled to announce that Ronnie Stanley, star professional football player, has joined the company as an equity partner. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for both Ronnie Stanley and Once Upon A Coconut, combining athletic prowess with superior hydration to create a winning team on and off the field.

Once Upon A Coconut

Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy

Pure Coconut Water + Chocolate

Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple

100% Pure Coconut Water

Continue Reading

"I am thrilled to join Once Upon A Coconut and be a part of a brand that resonates with my values and lifestyle," said Ronnie Stanley. "I have always been drawn to initiatives that promote health and wellness, and Once Upon A Coconut aligns perfectly with those principles. I look forward to contributing to the brand's growth and making a positive impact on and off the field."

Once Upon A Coconut has gained widespread recognition for its commitment to producing high-quality, natural coconut water that promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The addition of Ronnie Stanley to the team reflects the brand's dedication to partnering with individuals who embody excellence and share a passion for making a positive impact in the world.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Ronnie Stanley to Once Upon A Coconut as a new member," said John Chiorando, Co-founder and CEO of Once Upon A Coconut. "His dedication to excellence, both on and off the field, aligns seamlessly with our brand values. Ronnie's involvement will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of inspiring and empowering individuals to live healthier lives."

Once Upon A Coconut and Ronnie Stanley are eager to collaborate on upcoming projects, including new product launches, community outreach initiatives, and other ventures that will amplify the brand's presence and impact.

About Once Upon A Coconut:

Once Upon A Coconut is a brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to positively impact the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit .

SOURCE The Neighborhood Beverage Company, LLC