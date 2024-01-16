Soda Maker Market Size Projected To Grow At A 5.6% CAGR To Surpass USD 2.2 Billion By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Soda makers incorporating advanced flavor synergy systems offer unique taste combinations, appealing to consumers seeking diverse beverage options.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global soda maker market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for soda maker is estimated to reach US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2031. The integration of smart technology into soda makers presents a compelling driver. Smart functionalities, including app-controlled carbonation levels and flavor customization, enhance user experience, adding a layer of convenience and personalization.

The burgeoning trend of collaborative partnerships between soda maker manufacturers and beverage companies adds a unique driver. These collaborations introduce exclusive flavors and formulations, expanding the appeal of soda makers beyond carbonated water to include specialty beverages. The rise of niche markets and specialty soda makers tailored for specific dietary preferences constitutes an intriguing driver. Soda makers catering to sugar-free, natural sweeteners, or organic flavorings appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional sodas.

The utilization of sustainable and recyclable materials in soda maker construction contributes to market growth. Brands incorporating eco-friendly materials align with consumer preferences for environmentally conscious products, thereby influencing purchasing decisions. The integration of artificial intelligence in soda makers, such as predictive maintenance and usage analytics, represents an emerging driver. AI-powered features enhance product longevity, maintenance efficiency, and overall performance, offering consumers advanced functionalities beyond basic carbonation.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Electric soda makers dominate the market, offering convenience and efficiency in carbonation processes, leading the soda maker market.

Countertop soda makers dominate the market, offering user-friendly and automated carbonation solutions for convenient at-home beverage customization. Stainless steel dominates the soda maker market, offering durability, sleek design, and ease of maintenance, appealing to consumers seeking longevity.

Soda Maker Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing consumer interest in personalized beverages at home drives the demand for soda makers, fostering a trend of DIY drink creation.

Increased awareness of environmental impact promotes the use of soda makers as eco-friendly alternatives to bottled carbonated drinks.

Advancements in carbonation technology enhance user experience, driving market growth with improved efficiency, control, and customization options.

As consumers prioritize sustainability, soda maker brands explore eco-friendly packaging solutions, contributing to a trend of reduced reliance on single-use bottles. The soda maker market experiences global expansion, with Asia Pacific emerging as a key growth region driven by changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization.

Global Soda Maker Market: Regional Profile



The global soda maker market reflects a diverse regional landscape, each region contributing uniquely to market dynamics. North America, led by the United States, holds a substantial market share with a strong affinity for home-based beverage customization.

In Europe, particularly in countries like Germany and the UK, the soda maker market thrives due to a blend of environmental consciousness and a penchant for premium kitchen appliances. Asia Pacific emerges as a growth hub, with countries such as China and India witnessing a surge in adoption as urbanization and changing lifestyles drive demand for convenient beverage solutions.

Soda Maker Market: Competitive Landscape

The soda maker market is highly competitive, with key players such as SodaStream, KitchenAid, and DrinkMate dominating the scene. These industry leaders leverage advanced carbonation technology and user-friendly designs. Emerging contenders like Aarke and Hamilton Beach contribute to the market's dynamism, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

Strategic partnerships, product launches, and customization options shape the competitive landscape. As consumer preferences lean towards at-home beverage customization, the Soda Maker market evolves, prompting companies to emphasize not only efficiency and design but also sustainability in a bid to secure a prominent position in this flourishing market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Aarke

Sodastream Inc.

Drinkworks

DrinkMate

Nuvantee

iSi Gmbh

Sparkle

Mysoda

Wild and Kind Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Product Portfolio



Drinkworks, a beverage innovation company , offers a diverse product portfolio featuring smart home bartending solutions. Their automated cocktail machines redefine at-home mixology, delivering a range of expertly crafted beverages with simplicity and convenience.

DrinkMate specializes in carbonation technology , presenting a product portfolio that includes compact carbonation systems. Their devices allow users to carbonate any beverage, promoting customization and effervescence in a convenient, user-friendly manner. Nuvantee India provides a comprehensive product portfolio for kitchen and dining needs. From manual kitchen tools to innovative gadgets, Nuvantee's offerings emphasize quality, efficiency, and user-friendly designs, enhancing the culinary experience for consumers in India and beyond.

Soda Maker Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Electric Non-electric

By Type



Countertop Handheld

By Material



Stainless Steel

Plastic Glass

By Price



Under US$ 50

US$ 50 – US$ 60 Above US$ 60

By End User



Residential Commercial



Restaurants and Hotels Bars and Pubs

By Distribution Channel

Online



Company-owned Websites E-Commerce Websites

Offline



Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

