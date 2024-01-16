Captis Intelligence Forges Technology Integration With Hanwha Vision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration now allows quick access to Captis Identification Technology directly from Hanwha cameras

- Dario Brebric

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Captis Intelligence, a pioneer and leading provider of I-4 crime solutions (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) today announced a technology integration with Hanwha Vision, the industry's premier surveillance product manufacturer.

The industry has long been in search of an effective solution to identify criminals from surveillance video without breaching privacy rights and legal parameters. With over 100 million criminal files from 35,000 sources of county, state, federal, regulatory, and sanctioning bodies around the world, the Captis database has bridged the long-standing gap of surveillance and suspect identification.

Currently in use at over 50,000 locations in North America including over a dozen Fortune 500 clients, the Captis Identification System has been a significant tool to identify violent criminals pre or post-incident. The Captis technology has been deployed in a variety of sectors, including a collaboration with government agencies to identify child traffickers.“Captis is at the forefront of Subject Identification Technology, a true game-changer in our security and investigation processes.” stated a current Captis Fortune 500 customer.“It provides an extremely powerful level of intelligence that has significantly elevated our capability to protect customers, employees, and assets.”

“We are excited to welcome Hanwha Vision customers to the Captis solution and are dedicated to creating an interoperable environment that embeds our identification technology with strategic manufacturers.” stated Dario Brebric, President of Captis Intelligence.“Safety of people and assets is at the core of everything we do, our integration with Hanwha Vision provides users a seamless and powerful solution central to this philosophy” added Brebric.

The Captis Identification Technology can be accessed via ftp configuration within Hanwha's camera menus. Users can contact Captis or Hanwha Vision for subscription pricing and to obtain credentials for immediate access.

About Captis Intelligence

Captis Intelligence's I-4 platform (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) provides an advanced cloud-based system for public and private sector applications. Captis unifies situational awareness, geographic crime intelligence, subject identification, criminal databases, and access to solveacrime. A global innovator, Captis is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London and Singapore. Captis was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of pioneering I-4 crime prevention/suspect identification technologies. For more information on Captis Intelligence, please visit .

