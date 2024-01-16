Food Packaging Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Project Robust Growth With A CAGR Of 6.3% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Packaging Equipment Market

Demand for ready-to-eat, dairy and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to drive the market growth.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment (Bottling Line; Cartoning; Case Handling; Closing; Filling & Dosing; Form, Fill & Seal; Labelling, Decorating & Coding; Palletizing; Wrapping & Bundling; and Others), Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy, Bakery & Snack, Frozen, Candy & Confectionery, Cereal & Grain, Perishable Prepared, and Shelf Stable), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global food packaging equipment industry was accounted for $18.25 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $33.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process. Food packaging equipment that performs distinct packaging functions at different stages of processing includes bottling lines, cartoning, case handling, closure, filling & dosing, FFS (form, fill & seal) machinery, labeling, decorating, & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, and others. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share. Purchasing power parity, industrial development, and the adoption of automated technology are all expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia Group

GEA Group

IMA Group

Ishida

Multivac, Inc.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Oystar Holding GmbH.

Make a Direct Purchase:

On the basis of application, the market is divided into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. Meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment held the greatest percentage of the entire food processing equipment market in 2020. This segment's substantial share is mostly due to rise in demand for processed meat products, surge in urbanization & disposable income, and customer preferences for protein-rich food products & convenience foods.

On the basis of distribution channels, market is bifurcated into offline and online. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing food packaging equipment. Physical or offline purchases provide buyers a better chance to see and feel what the item genuinely looks like. Moreover, equipment trials are supplied by the makers to get better understanding of the food packaging equipment.

By application, the shelf stable segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global food packaging equipment market, as these foods demand extra packaging requirements. However, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to high consumption rate and wide availability of various products across the globe.

Get Your Report Customized:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global food packaging equipment market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to product's widespread application in end-use sectors and rise in local manufacturing and consumer income.

Key findings of the study

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Meat, poultry, and seafood are the fastest growing segment of the market in 2020, and shelf stable segment was the largest contributor in 2020.

The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for approximately one-seventh share in the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%during the forecast period.

Talk to our Analyst:

Whereas, high cost of development and installation of food packaging equipment in most of the developing countries, stringent legislations for food safety, and energy-inefficient packaging equipment &machinery hamper the market growth in packaged food industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil make way for growth opportunity.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Meat Processing Equipment Market -

GMO Testing Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn