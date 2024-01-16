Unmasking Allergies: The Precision Of Modern Allergy Diagnostics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allergy Diagnostics Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Allergy Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Allergy Diagnostics Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, Hitachi Chemicals, BIOMÉRIEUX, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Siemens, Eurofins Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, and Neogen Corporation.



Allergy Diagnostics Market Statistics: The global allergy diagnostics market size was valued at $5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Allergy Diagnostic Industry

Due to the global COVID outbreak, there was a little reduction in the market for allergy diagnostic. Given that suffering patients are well-instructed about avoiding probable environmental triggers and treating acute occurrences, also based on written action plans, diagnostic tests were postponed in the majority of allergic disorders.

However, after the pandemic was under control, the diagnostic processes were restarted. To determine the impact of COVID-19 on allergy diagnostic testing services, several research have been done.

According to a survey done in Turkey, telemedicine is preferred by allergists for treating asthma and rhinitis during the COVID-19 pandemic at a high rate. For more serious allergic conditions, such as anaphylaxis and hereditary angioedema, face-to-face interviews were recommended.

Other nations such as Italy and the U.S. also showed a similar tendency. Australia reduced the number of outpatient clinic face-to-face consultations for urgent patients with rheumatological disorders and switched approximately 80% of outpatient visits to telemedicine.

The expansion of the market was also constrained by this restriction and a decrease in different diagnostic and treatment services



The segments and sub-section of Allergy Diagnostics market is shown below:

By Test Type: In Vitro, In Vivo

By Product & Service: Consumable, Instruments, Services

By Allergen: Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Other Allergens

By End-user: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Eurofins Scientific, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Stallergenes SA, Omega Diagnostic Llc, Hycor Biomedical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Alerchek Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi chemical Diagnostic Inc., HOB Biotech Group Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.,



If opting for the Global version of Allergy Diagnostics Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Allergy Diagnostics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Allergy Diagnostics in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Allergy Diagnostics Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Allergy Diagnostics Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Allergy Diagnostics Market

Allergy Diagnostics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Allergy Diagnostics Market by Application/End Users

Allergy Diagnostics (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Allergy Diagnostics and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Allergy Diagnostics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Allergy Diagnostics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Allergy Diagnostics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



