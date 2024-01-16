Valentine's Day Promotion Gifts Warm Blankets To Needy Moms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blankets for the Wrap, Care & Share campaign generously donated by Sackcloth & Ashes

Donation to Birthline's“Wrap, Care and Share” campaign funds Valentine's Day gifts of warm, cozy blankets to vulnerable families.

- Andrea Estrada, Birthline's Executive DirectorSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Birthline of San Diego is planning a special Valentine's Day event for the vulnerable moms and their kids that the organization serves.The Wrap, Care & Share campaign provides a wonderful opportunity to gift a mom in need with a beautiful, warm and cozy custom blanket from Sackcloth & Ashes, a small mission-driven business that supports community-driven solutions. The blankets are responsibly made from recycled materials fabricated in Italy and finished in the USA.Birthline's Wrap, Care and Share provides two options for donors to choose from:Option A-Every $100 Wrap, Care & Share donation to Birthline of San Diego funds a special Valentine's Day gift blanket during these crisp winter days to a needy mother with children.Option B-Every $250 donation to funds three special Valentine's Day gifts: two to needy mothers and one complimentary blanket for the donor. The donor can hand pick their blanket to gift to a loved one or use in their home.“Wrap, Care & Share is a wonderful opportunity to gift a vulnerable mother in need this Valentine's Day as well as share the gift with someone special in your life. A large percentage of our mothers are housing insecure and live below the poverty line, so a majority of their resources go towards their housing and children. They don't have the chance to buy themselves a Valentine's Gift, so we wanted to give donors the honor of showing these women that someone cares for them,” said Andrea Estrada, Birthline's Executive Director.“Birthline also wishes to express a huge 'thank you' to Sackcloth & Ashes for their compassionate heart and generous donation of many blankets to help our Birthline community during these rainy, cold months.”Wrap, Care & Share is the kickoff event for a series of special offerings that Birthline will hold in 2024 as part of its 45th year of service to San Diego County's families.

