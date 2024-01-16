Soilcon24: Finding Diverse Solutions For Diverse Soils

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In February 2024, SoilCon returns - with a different look - including a series of engaging events to advance soil health practices and knowledge.

WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Washington SoilCon returns in February with a series of engaging events to advance soil health practices and knowledge.SoilCon, now in its fourth year, is a free resource for agricultural professionals to learn science-based soil health information. This year, SoilCon will be a network of soil health events happening across Washington State, plus a global online event.Anyone interested is encouraged to attend the Global Perspectives event to see what projects are happening worldwide and then find the most relevant regional event for them.Participants will engage with regional soil health experts, both researchers and farmers. Each can choose between the convenience of online meeting and in-person engagement. The in-person events offer regionally-specific soil health insights and allow attendees a chance to connect with a community dedicated to improving soil health.Find more information and to register now, go to the SoilCon website .SoilCon events schedule includes:SoilCon: Global PerspectivesFebruary 6 from 8-12 PST, onlineExplore global soil health projects and innovations from experts worldwide.SoilCon: Diversified OrganicFebruary 8from 8-12 PST in Puyallup and onlineLearn holistic farm management strategies specific to organic systems.SoilCon: Irrigated PerennialsFebruary 13 from 12-5 PST in Prosser and onlineNavigate soil health complexities in vineyards and hop yards with the latest science.SoilCon: NW Washington AnnualsFebruary 15 from 8-12 PST in Mount Vernon and onlineDiscover strategies to enhance soil health in potato-based rotations in the unique maritime climate.SoilCon: DrylandFebruary 20 from 8-12 PST in Davenport and onlineDive into soil health management in the inland PNW.Find more information and register now at wasoilhealth to be a part of the soil health conversation.

