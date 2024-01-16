Nanterre, 16 January 2024





VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 December 2023



Passenger traffic rose significantly in the fourth quarter (up 17% on 2022), bringing the entire VINCI Airports network back to 2019 levels (up 0.6%).

Considerable growth in 2023 (up 26% on 2022) driven by record levels of traffic in certain European countries (Serbia and Portugal) as well as Central America and the Carribbean (Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica). Strengthening of the long-haul traffic between London Gatwick and Japan.

In the below text, comparative statistics refer to Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022 traffic levels, unless otherwise stated.

Over 267 million passengers travelled through airports operated by VINCI Airports in 2023 (up 26% on 2022; down 4.3% on 2019). Having enjoyed sustained growth all throughout the year, traffic levels closed the fourth quarter above 2019 levels (up 0.6%; up 17% on 2022) .

All-time record annual passenger numbers were achieved at several important airports in the network in 2023: Lisbon handled over 33 million passengers, Porto 15 million, Monterrey 13 million, Belgrade 7 million and Santo Domingo 5 million.

Representative of the solid performance this quarter , traffic at two other key airports (Santiago and Belfast International) has exceeded pre-pandemic levels since October. In Chile, demand was strong, in particular towards international destinations throughout the Americas, boosted by new routes and additional flights provided by several airlines, including LATAM, SKY Airline and Jetsmart. In Belfast, growth in traffic levels picked up pace during the fourth quarter, buoyed by the solid performance of Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2.

Other airports continued to record very solid performance thanks to commercial development conducted with airlines and the strength of demand. In Portugal (ANA), the expansion in the number of seats (easyJet 16% growth in movements) came alongside very high load factors (exceeding 2019 levels). Traffic grew across all airports in the country and was particularly strong in long-haul international flights to the US and Brazil. In Serbia, traffic growth continued in Belgrade, boosted in particular by the expansion of operations at Air Serbia (up 41%) and Wizz Air (x2). Demand also remained high on the American continent. In the Dominican Republic, several airlines contributed to traffic growth (Arajet x2.3, Delta up 39%, United up 57%). In Mexico, Monterrey airport consolidated its position as a regional hub by providing new routes, and the vast majority of airports recorded solid levels of passenger numbers, given the additional capacity opened by Viva Aerobus (passengers up 17%) and the major US airlines. Beyond the domestic market, Canada and the US remained very popular destinations. In Costa Rica, growth remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, while in Cabo Verde, growth continued in international flights as European airlines (TUI, TAP and Transavia) leveraged their core markets (Portugal and the UK) as well as emerging segments such as France.

The strong momentum experienced in the fourth quarter was also powered by considerable efforts made by certain airports to bolster their network of international long-haul routes. In London Gatwick, the additional services provided by British Airways (up 27%) and the arrival of new airlines considerably bolstered international long-haul flights (up 28%), in particular to the US, Asia and the Middle East. In Japan (Kansai Airports), although traffic to China has still not fully recovered, international traffic contributed to the strong performance in this quarter, especially on routes to South Korea, where passenger levels were even higher than in 2019.

Moreover, in France, while traffic has not yet returned to 2019 levels, growth continued throughout the fourth quarter, driven in particular by easyJet (services up 16% on 2022), Volotea (up 44%) and Ryanair (up 10%). The routes where passenger numbers have increased involve other airports in the network (such as London Gatwick, Lisbon, and Porto) underscoring the relevance of the VINCI Airports model.

