Renault Group: Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract - December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Regulated Information
January 16, 2024
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2023 :
In the second half of 2023, were carried out:
12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586.
14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132.
For information:
1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
2. In the first half of 2023, were carried out:
24,346 purchase transactions for 4,816,809 shares and € 177,991,536
32,349 sale transactions for 4,898,720 shares and € 180,777,511
3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
| RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
| Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
...
Attachment
RG_Half-year report on the liquidity contract_H2 2023
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107728216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.