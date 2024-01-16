Chateaushi Revolutionizes Heritage Conservation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new paradigm in collective, sustainable historic property development

Davos, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chateaushi , a groundbreaking startup at the nexus of heritage restoration, blockchain technology, and community building, is reshaping the discourse on historic preservation. As an impact-driven private members club, Chateaushi embodies a philosophy rooted in the belief that we should collectively invest in and protect cultural heritage.

At the heart of Chateaushi's transformative vision lies the opportunity for individuals to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs), including iconic landmarks, chateaus and archeological heritage sites. This innovative approach allows patrons to own a stake in legacy real estate, facilitating a sustainable funding model for restorations and commercial development of the properties. By leveraging tokenization for fractional ownership, Chateaushi is ushering in a new era of inclusive and sustainable practices for co-owning and patronizing historic assets while incubating a community of emerging technologists.

The flagship property for Chateaushi has been selected in Paris. Establishing the headquarters in France is strategic, given that Paris is the world's most popular tourist destination and one of Europe's top economic capitals. In addition, the recent passage of Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), the landmark digital asset legislation in the European Union, means that there is now regulatory clarity and guidance for issuing tokenized securities. France also boasts an incredibly rich history with more than 11,000 Grade 1 Listed landmarks, and some of the most globally sought after historic sites, so it stands out as a superior choice for this groundbreaking venture.

Brittany Kaiser , Co-Founder and CEO of Chateaushi, envisions the platform as a business venture and a cultural movement driven by patrons, technologists, artists and entrepreneurs.

"Building a community around heritage conservation is not just a choice; it's a necessity for the sustainable preservation of our shared history and culture,” explains Kaiser. In times of inflation and slashed government budgets, our collective efforts can defy economic constraints and sustain legacy properties for generations to come."

