The Beauty Genie And King's Crowning Collaborate For Empower Your Crown Pop-Up Event At Tuskegee University

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beauty Genie , a distinguished name in the beauty industry, is set to host an exclusive pop-up shop event at Tuskegee University featuring King's Crowning, another staple Beauty and Grooming imprint based in Chicago. Taking place on January 24th, the“Empower Your Crown” event will be the first collaboration between the two brands, presenting an extraordinary blend of beauty, style, and social impact.Founded by Ebony Karim and Darrell Spencer respectively, The Beauty Genie and King's Crowning, are known for innovative haircare and skincare offerings tailored for African Americans. Understanding that self-care is more than products, The Beauty Genie and King's Crowning will make waves beyond the beauty and grooming industry by empowering young men and women through interactive events and education. This partnership represents a commitment to social change, particularly in fostering a safe space for young men and women to explore and celebrate beauty, grooming, and mental health."The Beauty Genie is thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Kings CrowingTM! Our excitement extends beyond words as we join hands to celebrate diversity, champion excellence, and redefine grooming with a brand that not only cares for men's hair but also represents empowerment and inclusivity. Together, we're not just making waves in the haircare world; we're creating a legacy that resonates with every unique individual. Here's to a partnership that transcends trends and fosters a community of confidence, style, and cultural pride!" Ebony Karim, Principle founder of The Beauty Genie.The Beauty Genie and King's Crowning aim to challenge existing norms in the beauty and grooming industry, emphasizing inclusivity and representation. This event is not just a pop-up shop; it is a statement, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and accepting industry.“Bridging gaps has always been of importance for me and my company. Resources are sometimes the barrier that keeps our people from reaching new heights, with that in mind, I aim to knock down as many of those as possible until I no longer can.” Darrell Spencer, CEO of Kings Crowning.Attendees at the Tuskegee University pop-up shop event can expect an enticing experience, from innovative satin-lined accessories to hair care solutions, the products embody the essence of both brands -- celebrating diversity and empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.The Empower Your Crown event will be held at Tuskegee University on January 24, 2024.To learn more about The Beauty Genie, visit:To learn more about King's Crowning, visit:For media and press inquiries, contact:cwright@synergyprservices or ...

