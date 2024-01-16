Ronda's Fine Foods Debuts Muhammara Dip/Sauce/Spread

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Muhammara Dip-Sauce-Spread 9.0oz Shelf Stable Glass Jar

An ancient condiment with originations in Aleppo Syria, Muhammara is a culinary jewel that was historically reserved for the wealthiest citizens and royalty.

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Originating in Aleppo, Syria, this velvety blend of pomegranate, walnuts, roasted red peppers, Aleppo peppers, sumac, and pure olive oil, weaves a tapestry of flavors that has graced the tables of royalty for centuries.Its rich history and exotic composition make Muhammara a symphony of taste, with a harmonious balance of smoky sweetness and nutty undertones. Muhammara is not just a dip/sauce/spread, but an exquisite journey for those seeking the allure of ancient flavors.“Our goal in expanding our internationally inspired line of family recipes, is to offer consumers a delicious, elevated convenience, in a healthy, like-homemade way. From charcuterie, mezze, appetizers, and prepared meals, Ronda's Fine Foods dip/sauce/spreads bring a level of flavor and flair that simply cannot be found with traditional products,” says Ronda Brittian, Co-Founder.About Ronda's Fine Foods“Our mission at Ronda's Fine Foods,” says Steve Davis, Co-Founder,“is to provide the food community with an exceptionally unique and delicious, gourmet product line featuring family recipes inspired by flavors of the world. Sharing food, in turn, strengthens familial connections and community, core values within our company.”Ronda's Fine Foods is focused on high standards, and it is their aim to exceed consumer expectations with regards to taste, service, and experience. Their hope is to inspire the discerning home chef to create delicious meals and memorable moments.With their first product launch in July 2021, Ronda and Steve have worked hard to carve a name for themselves in the food community and have seen Ronda's Fine Foods experience rapid growth with distribution across the United States, where their products can be found in specialty/gourmet/natural grocery stores, markets, cheese shops, wineries, creameries, restaurants, deli's, café's, resorts, and specialty gift shops. Also, with the expansion of the Foodservice arm of the company, Ronda's Fine Foods plans to increase US availability and consumer awareness for their all natural, low carb, gluten free and vegan product line.Ronda's Fine Foods will be exhibiting the new Muhammara, as well all their products, at the SFA Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21-23, 2024, booth #3335For sales, distribution, or questions, please visit or email ...

