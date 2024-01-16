Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Utah - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to assist victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.Not only does Utah have an abundance of asbestos contaminated mines where workers were subject to dangerous exposure for decades, but the state also contains seven known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits. In addition, asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from W.R. Grace's notorious mine in Libby, Montana was processed in two facilities near Salt Lake City and in one refinery in Richfield, UT. Residents of Utah who worked in the mining, petroleum and chemical industries are at an increased risk of developing mesothelioma and/or an asbestos-related lung cancer.Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure in Utah include, but are not limited to, Bloomington Power Plant, Intermountain Power Plant, Carbon Power Plant, Gadsby Power Plant, Hunter Power Plant, Huntington Power Plant, Lake Side Power Plant, Naughton Power Plant, Ephraim City Hydro Plant No. 3, Quail Creek Hydro Plant #1, Nebo Power Station, Millcreek Power Generation, Desert Power LP, Lone Peak Partners Power, Heber Light and Power Company, Intermountain Waste Oil Refinery, Bingham Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company, Bingham Copper and Gold Mining Company, U.S. Stores Company, United States Smelting Company, American Smelting & Refining Company, Calera Mining Company, Garfield Smelting Company, Kennecott Copper Company, Kennecott Minerals Company, Kennecott Copper Company, Hercules Power Company, Inc., Shelby Smelting and Lead Company, Stauffer Chemical, Utah Copper Company, Columbia Steel Company, Geneva Steel Company, Sharon Steel Corporation, U.S. Steel Corporation, John Scowcroft and Sons Company, Marquardt Aircraft Company, Ogden Sugar Company, Oregon Shortline Railroad Company, Shupe William Candy Company, Troy Laundry Company, Utah By-Products Company, Utah Canning Company, Salt Lake City Refinery, North Salt Lake Refinery, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Burn Zol, Inc., Flagstaff Silver Mining Company, Carver Sheet Metal Works, Inc., Boston Building & Construction Company, Daly West Mining, Day Judge Mug Company, Empire Mining Company, Little Bell Consolidated Mining Company, Atkin Plumbing & Heating Company, Backman Foundry and Machine, Brigham Young University, Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad, Utah Power & Light Company, Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe, Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, Provo City Power, Phillips Petroleum, Inland Refining, California Packing Corporation, Globe Grain and Milling Company, Woods Cross Refinery, Lagoon Cogeneration Facility, Murray Turbine, Murray Smelter, Sunnyside Cogen Associates, American Linen Supply Company (Alsco), American Oil Company, Bowers Building & Construction Company, Brown, Terry and Woodruff Company, Palmer-Christiansen Company, Bullough Asbestos, California Steel Tank, Carver Sheetmetal, Centennial Eureka Mining Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chevron Corporation, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad Company, J. Mel Brown Company, Diamond Match Company, E.J. Bartells Company, Amoco Oil Refinery, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Filtrol Corporation, Utah General Depot, McKay Hospital, Fenco, Inc., Flag Staff Silver Mining Company, Galigher Machinery Company, DHRO Insulation, Salt Lake County Infirmary, Salt Lake City Refining Company, Robison Distributing Company, Inc., Walker Bank Building, Phoenix Utility Company, Pace Turpin & Company, PacifiCorp, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Eimco Corporation, Pace Industries, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, OCF Corporation, Newhouse Mines and Smelters, Pace Industries, National Lead (NL) Industries, Morris P. Kirk & Sons, Skaggs Companies, Mineral Point Tunnel Company, Larrowe Construction Company, Ketchum and Refining Company, JCPenney, Salt Lake County Infirmary, Draper State Prison, Utah State Prison, DuPont Chemical, Holy Cross Hospital Association, South High School, St. Mark's Hospital, St. Mary's Academy, Jas Stewart and Company, Interstate Brick Company, Utah State Mental Hospital, Whittier Elementary School, Wilson Hotel, Industrial Service and Engineering Company, Northgate Business Center, International Business Machines (IBM), Utah Oil Refining Company, Utah State Capitol Building, Hunter Insulation Company, Salt Lake Tribune Publishing Company, Sego Milk Products Company, Skyline Insulation, Inc., Solvay Process Company, West One Bank, Standard Oil of California, Emery-Holmes Apartment House, Steiner Corporation, L. L. Nunn, Salt Lake City Air Route Traffic Control Center, Vitro Chemical Company, Yampa Smelting Company, Sweet Candy Company, Continental National Bank, Tesoro Refining, United States Vanadium Corporation, University of Utah, Utah Light and Railway Company, Utah Consolidated Mining Company, Wasatch Energy Systems, Big Sandwash Reservoir, Geneva Steel Mill, Ogden Defense Depot, Tooele Army Depot and Hill Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

