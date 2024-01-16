New Evs, Trucks And Vans Drive The Blue Carpet At Work Truck Week® 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dozens of new products to premiere at commercial vehicle industry's main event

North America's largest work truck event also serves as the world premiere for the biggest stars in the commercial vehicle universe. New EVs, internal combustion commercial vehicles, and the components, equipment and services that make them more efficient and effective for a wide range of vocational applications will debut at Work Truck Week® 2024.

Work Truck Week 2024 runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Work Truck Week runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational sessions and more. Green Truck Summit is March 5, educational sessions run March 5–7 and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 6–8. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM. Register at worktruckweek .

"One of the reasons busy industry professionals make time to attend Work Truck Week is to take advantage of the unmatched opportunity it provides for them to not only see, but touch, explore and even drive the latest products from more than 500 exhibiting companies," says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "Plus, only at Work Truck Week can they meet one-on-one with manufacturer engineers and technical specialists, industry experts and their peers to discuss technology, trends and how to improve their operations."

Many of the biggest product announcements will be made during the more than two dozen press conferences scheduled Tuesday, March 5, through Thursday, March 7. The press conference schedule is available at worktruckweek/mediacalendar .

Attendees can review some new products ahead of time by visiting the Product Gallery at mapyourshow. Register and create a WTW24 Planner to build a personalized calendar including exhibitors, products and educational sessions to maximize time at the event.

An hour before the main exhibit hall opens March 6–7, see what's new from 25 first-time exhibitors in New Exhibitor Pavilion located in Rooms 137–139 across from the Hall I Work Truck Show exhibit hall entrance.

All Work Truck Week attendees can experience commercial vehicles with the latest advanced technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems during Ride & Drive March 6–7. Featured vehicles incorporate advancements that promote reduced fuel usage, greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

In addition to all the new products on display, Work Truck Week also provides opportunities to look into the industry's future. Green Truck Summit focuses on the evolution of the commercial vehicle landscape as the shift toward zero emissions continues to accelerate. Leading commercial vehicle manufacturers will share their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installation options and provide insight into future vehicle plans during 15 Chassis Update Sessions offered as part of the educational program.

For more information, including links to register and book hotel rooms, visit worktruckweek or contact NTEA ([email protected] or 800-441-6832). Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw24, #worktrucks24, #greentrucks24 and #worktruckweek.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM, a 501(c)(6)

organization, represents more than

2,100 companies

that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces

Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

