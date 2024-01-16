Tint World® Ranked A Top Franchise For Entrepreneur's 45Th Annual 2024 Franchise 500®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The National Automotive Styling CentersTM franchise secures a spot in the magazine's prestigious franchise rankings, marking 11 consecutive years of elite recognition

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was recognized for the 11th consecutive year as one of the top 500

franchises

in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Tint World® as #249 and number one in category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Tint World® as #249 and number one in category.

Continue Reading

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason

Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



"For the 11th consecutive year, we proudly share a place on this prestigious list with so many incredible brands; a true testament to our team's commitment to excellence," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Achieving this ranking year after year reflects the collective dedication and work ethic of our franchisees and the entire Tint World® family. This recognition underscores our forward-thinking, nimble approach, and close alignment with our customers' needs."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for

franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Tint World's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Tint World® in the full ranking, visit

or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

Tint World® Automotive Styling

CentersTM offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]



MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Tint World®