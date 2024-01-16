(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Year Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the basal cell carcinoma treatment market is set to witness robust growth, expanding from $6.69 billion in 2023 to an estimated $7.42 billion in 2024 , reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This significant surge in market size is primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of skin cancer, a rising demand for laser therapy, a preference for effective and minimally invasive treatments, and increased awareness of basal cell carcinoma treatment.



Projected Growth and Market Dynamics

The basal cell carcinoma treatment market is expected to experience continued momentum, reaching $10.77 billion by 2028 , with a CAGR of 9.8% . Factors driving this growth include a heightened focus on improving the quality of life, an aging population, increased research and development in immunotherapies, and supportive government initiatives. Anticipated trends in the forecast period encompass advancements in treatment modalities, early detection technologies, targeted therapies, and the integration of telemedicine.

Addressing the Rising Incidences

Skin cancer, particularly basal cell carcinoma, is witnessing a surge in incidences. The disease, often caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, prompts an increased need for targeted and specialized treatment choices. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancer cases were identified annually in the United States in January 2023, with basal cell carcinoma accounting for eight out of ten cases. This escalating incidence is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Industry Leaders and Innovations

Major players in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market, including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc., are actively focused on developing innovative technologies to address unmet medical needs in oncology. Notably, in February 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA received approval for the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo as the first immunotherapy treatment for advanced basal cell carcinoma. Libtayo's historic approval underscores its clinical benefits in advanced BCC, further validating the potential of innovative therapies in the market.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

North America led the basal cell carcinoma treatment market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The basal cell carcinoma treatment market segmentation includes treatment methods (surgery, medication, and other treatments), route of administration (oral, parenteral, and others), distribution channels (hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy), and end-users (hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end-users).

This comprehensive basal cell carcinoma treatment market report serves as an invaluable tool for various stakeholders. Healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and investors can leverage the insights to make informed decisions, navigate market trends, and contribute to advancements in basal cell carcinoma treatment. As the basal cell carcinoma treatment market continues to evolve, stakeholders are encouraged to collaborate, innovate, and align their strategies with the emerging opportunities in this dynamic sector.

