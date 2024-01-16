Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Adds Robert Veek As Managing Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert A. Veek - Managing Partner

WALTHAM, MA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”) has recently announced the addition of Robert A. Veek as a Managing Partner. In the new role, Veek will be working with our wealth management and institutional clients to help them achieve their long-term goals and objectives.With over 25 years of experience in the investment management industry, Veek worked most of his investment career at Fidelity Investments in Boston and Manhattan, holding increasing responsibilities over his tenure. He has also held senior positions at Summer Street Research Partners and other Wall Street firms focused on research, principal trading, market making, and strategic relationship management. He has substantial experience in providing investment solutions for large institutional and wealth management clients.George P. Webb , CEO and Managing Partner of PWMA, said“We're very excited to have Robert join our team as we have known him for many years and his proven track record of success in our industry. He possesses a deep understanding of financial and capital markets and is of unquestionable character and integrity. He also brings a unique set of skills to further develop our internal municipal bond and fixed income management capabilities.”In joining PWMA, Veek is excited to collaborate with a team of accomplished professionals who share a common dedication to providing tailored wealth management services. "I am delighted to be part of such a distinguished firm that places a premium on expertise, innovation, integrity and relationship management.” The firm is enthusiastic about the valuable perspective and expertise Robert brings to their firm and are confident that Robert will play a pivotal role in advancing the firm's mission to help clients successfully navigate increasingly complex markets, tax and regulatory environments.The addition of Veek furthers PWMA's stated goal of becoming one of the top boutique investment advisory and wealth management firms in the country. The firm has an outstanding team of experienced advisors and has been making significant investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure, compliance, technology, and investment advisory expertise over the last several years.About Pension & Wealth Management Services:Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth.

