DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Woody Auction's many fine auctions held throughout 2023, when taken together, showcased all the firm's major categories: American Brilliant Cut Glass , art glass , firearms, furniture, primitives, artwork, Asian/Oriental, lamps, Carnival glass, porcelain, pottery, sterling silver, Native American and other quality antiques from the 1800s-1920s. It is the worldwide leader in fine cut glass .The first major event of the year was held on March 3rd-4th, a truly“brilliant” weekend that featured numerous collections of American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) – over 900 lots in all. One of the top lots was an ABCG Flemish jug, emerald cut to clear, 13 1⁄2 inches tall, in Pattern #50 by Dorflinger. The 3-pint jug, with a pattern cut handle and marked silver embossed collar, gaveled for a robust $15,000.A couple of weeks later, on March 18th, was Part 2 (the final part) of the Ron Blessing collection of pickle castors, brides' baskets, cut glass, art glass and furniture.“It was indeed an honor for us to present the final auction of one of the finest collections of Victorian antiques anywhere,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. As with all Woody Auction sales, every item was sold without reserve.The top lot was a Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) table lamp with a leaded glass Nasturtium shade. The original six-socket electrified lamp was in excellent condition and had a telescoping base that extended to 44 inches in total height. The shade had numerous yellow and orange blossoms with green slag foliage background and an amethyst and white ribbon border. The lamp sold within estimate for $65,000.A marked Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase having orange ground with a fantastic cameo cut and enamel penguin scenic décor, 9 3⁄4 inches tall, blew past even the high estimate to finish at $17,000; while a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase of exceptional quality, 8 1⁄4 inches tall, having a pink and green ground with a spring blossom décor, went to a determined, happy bidder for $13,500.In the furniture category, an outstanding quarter sawn oak china cabinet in the Atlas pattern by R. J. Horner, 95 inches tall by 57 inches wide, featuring elaborate scrollwork, three glass shelves and designs showing Neptune, women, Pegasus and lion's heads, soared past estimate to bring $22,000.Also, a quarter sawn oak buffet also in the Atlas pattern by R. J. Horner, featuring full figure griffins and three drawers with lions' heads, flawlessly carved, 88 inches tall by 69 inches wide, hit $12,000.Later, on April 1st, Woody Auction offered the collection of Dr. Barry and Delores Free of Illinois, one filled with ABCG, art glass, Mt. Washington, Crown Milano, Royal Worcester and more. A stunning Stevens & Williams vase in the Iris design, 18 inches tall, boasted incredible color and quality and was one of the nicest examples Woody Auction has sold. It brought $20,000.On September 9th, the Nancy and Taylor Abernathy collection out of Tennessee crossed the auction block. The Abernathys were well-respected individuals who spent a significant amount of time within the American Cut Glass Association community. "The Abernathy Collection had stellar quality throughout so I wasn't surprised that many of the lots sold for far above estimates,” Mr. Woody said.An ABCG punch bowl signed Hawkes in the extremely rare Panel & Pillar pattern and weighing 16 pounds, realized $28,000. The pedestal single piece bowl had a large scalloped hobstar foot and exceptional blank. Also, an ABCG pedestal crescent vase in the Diana pattern by Libbey, 11 inches by 9 inches, having a scalloped petticoat hobstar foot, a truly fine example, changed hands for $19,000.An ABCG tankard signed Libbey in the Aztec pattern, extremely rare, 11 3⁄4 inches by 7 inches, with a pattern cut handle and hobstar base, fetched $19,000. Also, an ABCG round tray signed Libbey in the Aztec pattern, 13 3⁄4 inches and an incredible example weighing over eight pounds, went for $16,000.Woody Auction finished the year strong with a two-day auction on November 17th and 18th. Lamps were featured in abundance throughout the more than 350 lots. Also up for bid was the finest 13-inch Hawkes Lattice and Rosette tray Woody has sold, plus a vaseline over cranberry cased cologne.The ABCG round tray signed Hawkes in the Willow pattern (also known as the Lattice and Rosette pattern, one of the finest Hawkes patterns either way it's said), 13 1⁄2 inches in diameter and boasting an exceptional quality blank, went to a new home for $11,000. Other sparkling holiday gifts also did well.Woody Auction rang in the New Year on Saturday, January 6th, with an automated online-only antique auction that featured Haviland Limoges in presidential style, headlined by a private collection out of Colorado offering an array of quality Haviland Limoges and other fine pieces. They included American Brilliant Cut Glass examples, KPM, Lalique, Haviland terra cotta, Meissen, R. S. Prussia and more.The prize piece was an 1880s President Rutherford B. Hayes White House fish platter with presidential seal, made specifically for private sale.“It's one of the most important pieces of Limoges Woody Auction has ever sold in public auction,” Mr. Woody said. It sold for $4,500. The top lot was a circa 1920 'Longchamp B' car mascot by René Lalique mounted on a walnut display base. It sold for $7,200.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or an entire collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can send them an email, to .... To learn more about Woody Auction and the firm's schedule of upcoming auction events, please visit . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

