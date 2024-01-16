Delhi Govt To Construct Three New Court Complexes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Delhi government on Tuesday said that it is preparing to construct three new district court complexes in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma.

“After the completion of these three projects, Delhi's District Court will witness an increase of 200 courtrooms,” the government said in a statement.

It said that in the recent Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting, the Delhi Finance Minister has approved these three projects.

“Finance Ministry has emphasised that swift and accessible justice is a fundamental right for every Indian, and this is achievable only when there is sufficient infrastructure in the courts,” the government said.

It said that at present, there is a considerable backlog of pending cases on judges and courts nationwide, leading to unnecessary delays in case resolutions.

“The commitment of the Delhi government is to provide sufficient judicial infrastructure in the capital is crucial. The government's dedication to building 200 new courtrooms in Delhi proves to be highly significant in strengthening the judicial system,” the government added.

It said that these three projects will incorporate better public facilities and there will be an 11-storey new District Court Complex in Rohini Sector-26 will feature 100 new courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers, along with modern facilities.

“The complex will consist of three basements, a ground floor, and two 11-storey building blocks. It will house 100 courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers. The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 714.19 crore,” the government said.

The government said that a new District Court Complex in Shastri Park will include 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyer stations.

“The total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 184.91 crores,” it said.

The Delhi government said that the third project involves constructing an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma.

“This new court block will have 50 new courtrooms, and the total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 199.39 crores,” the government added.

