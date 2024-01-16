India Taking Tough Stand Against Countries Imposing Non-Tariff Barriers On Exports: Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) India is taking a tough stand on unfair non-tariff barriers being imposed on its exports by other countries and will take similar steps to counter these anti-trade measures on a reciprocal basis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He asked India Inc to share a list of such anti-trade measures so that India can flag them with the respective nations.

Non-tariff barriers to trade are restrictive practices which create impediments in smooth flow of imports and exports. Many of India's exports suffer due to such unfair trade practices such as cumbersome prior registration requirements, excuses made on high pesticide levels, and unreasonable domestic rules in many countries.

The minister was of the view any unfair treatment to Indian goods will have to be met with reciprocal action as several of these countries seek access to the vast Indian market.

--IANS

pannu/vd