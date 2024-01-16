Desjardins Securities Opens The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Marjorie Minet, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management Advisory Services; David Lemieux, Vice-President and General Manager, Desjardins Securities; several members of management and wealth managers; along with dignitaries from the Montréal Canadiens Children's Foundation, including Pierre Boivin, member of the Board of Directors of CH Group; Geneviève Paquette, Vice-President, Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Montréal Canadiens Children's Foundation; and Stéphan Lebeau, former professional hockey player with the Montréal Canadiens and Honorary President of the 2024 campaign, joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montréal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and highlight the annual children's charity day.

Desjardins Opens the Market Tuesday, January 16, 2024

This important day marks the launch of the campaign by Desjardins Securities, which has been a partner of the Foundation for 22 years.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange