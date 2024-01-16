Jeremiah's Italian Ice Keeping Things Ice Hot For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QSR's Frozen Force aims to continue 2023 award-winning growth momentum into new year



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year filled with tremendous growth and success, Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – looks to build upon its accomplishments in 2024. The brand opened 40 locations in 2023 and now looks to open their 150th location, forecasted to open in Q1 of 2024. Additionally in 2023, Jeremiah's received numerous awards showcasing their rapid growth and commitment to success, and underwent new leadership changes, including the appointment of a new CEO and President, Michael Keller.

To keep up with brand momentum, Jeremiah's and new CEO Michael Keller saw new leadership changes in 2023, hiring a first ever Director of Research and Development, Erin

Buono, naming a new Director of Supply Chain, Adam Hing, and promoting Julianna Voyles to Senior Director of Franchise Operations. The brand also launched its first Board of Directors, made up of the Founder and now Board Chairman, Jeremy Litwack, President & CEO, Michael Keller, and Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners, Cameron Cummins.

"2023 was a year of incredible growth for Jeremiah's," said Michael Keller, CEO and President of Jeremiah's. "This growth was seen both in the new locations opened as well as internal changes reflecting our commitment to innovation. We are now dedicated to building upon this success and development to reach new heights in 2024."

Not only does the brand have plans for growth, it continues to receive high recognition for its success. In 2023, the brand was recognized for its achievements, ranking on the Franchise Times

Top 400 Franchises list and climbing 44 spots from the year prior, and receiving recognition in QSR's Best Brands to Watch

and 17 Best Restaurants for Franchising lists.

The Italian Ice favorite was also recently ranked #15 on the 2024 Franchise Times

Fast & Serious list, honoring the smartest-growing brands in franchising, and #157 on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, climbing 55 spots from 2023.

"We are deeply honored to have received recognition from numerous respected publications in the franchising and restaurant spaces," said Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Co-Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah's. "These awards and recognition are a true testament to both our incredible franchisees and our dedicated leadership team. We look forward to continuing to share our delicious treats with communities across the U.S. this year."

With a commitment to menu innovation, Jeremiah's rolled out new treats throughout the year to celebrate the changing seasons, including Halloween Freaky

Flavorites, Bakehouse Flavorites, and Holiday Flavorites. These unique flavors and more were recognized in Nation's Restaurant News Menu Tracker. As part of their work to ensure consumer engagement, the brand's J-List rewards app has continued to beat industry standards with high usage and engagement rate, and Jeremiah's looks to continue to add value with the development of an all-new loyalty app experience set to launch this year. The updated app will include gamification, mobile gift cards, and a new rewards tier system.

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 rotating flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah's Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Jeremiah's sweet treats are now available for online ordering capabilities, both pick-up and delivery, at all locations nationwide. The brand is currently ramping up for their Leap Back Leap Day Celebration, and will be offering small Ices and Gelatis to J-Listers for $.96 on February 29th, plus additional offers all month long.

For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit



