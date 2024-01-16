Impartner Announces Rod Baptie, CEO Of Channel Focus, As A Keynote Speaker For Multiply: Impartnercon '24 Alongside Industry Visionaries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Impartner is thrilled to join forces with Channel Focus, a global authority in delivering best practice and how-to insights for the IT and Telecom channel industry, alongside a star-studded speaker roster at ImpartnerCon 2024.

Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning industry-leading provider of reseller and partner management technologies, announced the addition of Rod Baptie, CEO of Channel Focus as a keynote speaker for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 , bringing a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership. Additionally, new speakers and sessions have been released featuring leaders from Palo Alto Networks, Smartsheet, Itron, and more.

Rod Baptie has played a pivotal role in the hi-tech sector, overseeing the successful launch of over 20 major technology companies. Founder of Baptie & Co., the Channel Focus community became the world's largest company organizing conferences addressing key channel sales and marketing issues for senior executives in the technology and telecom industries.

One Year Out: How Palo Alto Networks Scales Marketing with Partners featuring Stephanie Zembal , Senior Manager Channel Marketing, Palo Alto Networks, and Emile Van de Klok , Senior Director Channel Marketing Solutions, Impartner

Co-sell: The Secret to B2B Sales Transformation Powered by Your Partner Ecosystem with Cassandra Gholston , CEO, PartnerTap

Driving Partner Growth: A Modern Roadmap with Janet Schijns , CEO, JSG

Collaborative Clarity: Partnering for Success Through Compliance Management and Business Planning with Gina Batali-Brooks , Founder and CEO, Is Inspired, and Michelle Morgan , Director of Partnerships, Is Inspired

How We Use Impartner, LIVE! Presented by Smartsheet with Mike Blumenstein , Senior Global Channel Operations Manager, Smartsheet

2024 Partner Trends and Predictions with Lindsay Jensen , Sr. Director of Partner Strategy and Growth, Impartner; Josh McFadden , Director Partner Program and Operations, Axonius; Rachel Travis , Global Partner Programs, Smartsheet; Amanda Tokarz , Global Director of Channel Operations & Programs, Silverfort

Inside the Evolution: Stories of Optimizing Partner Experience with Raegan Wilson , VP of Ecosystem, Spur Reply

Elevating your Partner Strategy by Itron with Lisa Randolph , Global Channel Program Manager, Itron; Whitney Mason , Digital Marketing Expert, Itron Why A Good Partner Experience Is Critical with Diane Krakora , CEO & Founder, PartnerPath

The inclusion of eminent keynote speakers Jay McBain , Chief Analyst at Canalys, Tiffani Bova , former Growth Evangelist at Salesforce, Asher Mathew, CEO of Partnership Leaders, Matt Karst , VP New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX, Graeme Watts , Chair of the Board of Directors for Softcat, and now Baptie, adds another layer of anticipation and value to the event.

"We've gathered a community of the most innovative customers and partners, ready to share their invaluable hands-on experience in the partner industry," said Brad Pace , COO at Impartner. "From compelling case study sessions to personalized mentorship in PRM implementations, this ImpartnerCon promises to be our most impactful yet."

The ImpartnerCon '24 agenda promises an enriching experience, featuring thought leaders, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities standing as the go-to event for professionals seeking unparalleled growth and success in the partnerships landscape.

For more information and to register for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24, please visit: href="" rel="nofollow" impartne .

