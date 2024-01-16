               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2023 Distributions


1/16/2024 11:31:54 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2023 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:
SPG







% of


Record 3/10/23

Record 6/9/23

Record 9/8/23

Record 12/8/23

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/23

Pmt 6/30/23

Pmt 9/29/23

Pmt 12/29/23

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.800000

$ 1.850000

$ 1.900000

$ 1.900000

$ 7.450000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.794560

$ 1.844409

$ 1.894258

$ 1.894258

$ 7.427485

99.7
%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.102747

$ 0.105601

$ 0.108455

$ 0.108455

$ 0.425258

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.005440

$ 0.005591

$ 0.005742

$ 0.005742

$ 0.022515

0.3
%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.005440

$ 0.005591

$ 0.005742

$ 0.005742

$ 0.022515

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$



-

$



-

$



-

$
-

$
-







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.691813

$ 1.738808

$ 1.785803

$ 1.785803

$ 7.002227







Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.005440

$ 0.005591

$ 0.005742

$ 0.005742

$ 0.022515


Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:
SPGPrJ







% of


Record 3/17/23

Record 6/16/23

Record 9/15/23

Record 12/15/23

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/23

Pmt 6/30/23

Pmt 9/29/23

Pmt 12/29/23

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.043711

$ 1.043711

$ 1.043711

$ 1.043711

$ 4.174844

99.7
%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.059757

$ 0.059757

$ 0.059757

$ 0.059757

$ 0.239028

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.012656

0.3
%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.012656

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 0.983954

$ 0.983954

$ 0.983954

$ 0.983954

$ 3.935816







Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.003164

$ 0.012656


(1)

Pursuant to
Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):


X

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS




ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon
 Simon ®
is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,
NYSE: SPG ). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

