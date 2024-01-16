Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2023 Distributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2023 year-end tax reporting information.
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol:
SPG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Record 3/10/23
|
Record 6/9/23
|
Record 9/8/23
|
Record 12/8/23
|
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/23
|
Pmt 6/30/23
|
Pmt 9/29/23
|
Pmt 12/29/23
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.800000
|
$ 1.850000
|
$ 1.900000
|
$ 1.900000
|
$ 7.450000
|
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.794560
|
$ 1.844409
|
$ 1.894258
|
$ 1.894258
|
$ 7.427485
|
99.7
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.102747
|
$ 0.105601
|
$ 0.108455
|
$ 0.108455
|
$ 0.425258
|
|
(included in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ 0.005440
|
$ 0.005591
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.022515
|
0.3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.005440
|
$ 0.005591
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.022515
|
|
(included in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 1.691813
|
$ 1.738808
|
$ 1.785803
|
$ 1.785803
|
$ 7.002227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ 0.005440
|
$ 0.005591
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.005742
|
$ 0.022515
|
|
|
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol:
SPGPrJ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Record 3/17/23
|
Record 6/16/23
|
Record 9/15/23
|
Record 12/15/23
|
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/23
|
Pmt 6/30/23
|
Pmt 9/29/23
|
Pmt 12/29/23
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.043711
|
$ 1.043711
|
$ 1.043711
|
$ 1.043711
|
$ 4.174844
|
99.7
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.059757
|
$ 0.059757
|
$ 0.059757
|
$ 0.059757
|
$ 0.239028
|
|
(included in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.012656
|
0.3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.012656
|
|
(included in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
$
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 0.983954
|
$ 0.983954
|
$ 0.983954
|
$ 0.983954
|
$ 3.935816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.003164
|
$ 0.012656
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Pursuant to
Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
|
(2)
|
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.
|
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
|
X
|
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
|
|
|
|
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon ®
is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,
NYSE: SPG ). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
SOURCE Simon
