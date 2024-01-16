The Genie® Company Announces Exciting New Partnership With Split Decision Racing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company, a leading innovator in garage door opener technology, is excited to announce our sponsorship with Split Decision Racing, a distinguished participant in the

IMSA VP Racing Challenge Championship, connecting real-world necessity and exhilarating entertainment.

The all-volunteer Split Decision Racing team based in Nashville, TN, known for its commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to achieving success on the racetrack, is a great match for The Genie Company's dedication to delivering innovative, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions to homeowners worldwide.

"We're thrilled to team up with Split Decision Racing," said Steve Janas, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing of The Genie Company. "This sponsorship illustrates a shared journey of pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. We're ready for an exhilarating ride together, embodying the spirit of innovation that defines both Genie and Split Decision Racing."

This sponsorship paved the way for star driver, Patrick Wilmot, to transition to the state-of-the-art G82 BMW M4 GT4. With the acquisition of this new primary vehicle, the team's race engineer, Adam Thomas, seized the opportunity to make his professional debut behind the wheel of the team's existing F82 BMW M4 GT4 at Petit Le Mans 2023.

Jimmy Scott, the owner of Split Decision Racing, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome The Genie Company to our racing family. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with ours. With Patrick switching to the G82 and Adam making his debut, we're geared up for an electrifying 2024."

Fans of Genie and racing will see The Genie Company logo prominently featured on the Split Decision Racing's vehicle, driver and team uniforms, and promotional materials throughout the season. The collaboration will also provide opportunities for Genie to engage with fans through various interactive experiences at races and events.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and

BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany .

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About Split Decision Racing Team

The Split Decision Racing Team is an all-volunteer, highly competitive, and dynamic motorsports team, based out of Nashville, TN, that competes in IMSA VP Racing Challenge Championship. With a focus on excellence, teamwork, and a passion for motorsports, the team has earned a reputation for achieving remarkable success on the racetrack.

SOURCE The Genie Company