The Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Image Guided Surgery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Image Guided Surgery Devices use real time images during surgery. It assists surgeons in precisely guiding the surgical instruments to the anatomic structures and helps in minimizing the chances of errors and reducing the procedure time.
Scope
Extensive coverage of the Image Guided Surgery under development The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Image Guided Surgery and list all their pipeline projects The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Image Guided Surgery Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Image Guided Surgery - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Image Guided Surgery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Image Guided Surgery Companies and Product Overview
6 Image Guided Surgery- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
