(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Guided Surgery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Image Guided Surgery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Image Guided Surgery Devices use real time images during surgery. It assists surgeons in precisely guiding the surgical instruments to the anatomic structures and helps in minimizing the chances of errors and reducing the procedure time.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Image Guided Surgery under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Image Guided Surgery and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Image Guided Surgery under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Image Guided Surgery Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Image Guided Surgery - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Image Guided Surgery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Image Guided Surgery Companies and Product Overview

6 Image Guided Surgery- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



3DT Holdings LLC

Advanced Tactile Imaging Inc

Arspectra Sarl

ArthroLense Inc

Beijing Digital Precision Medicine Technology Co Ltd

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Beyeonics Surgical Ltd

BioOptico AB

BrainLAB AG

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Carbon (Shenzhen) Medical Technology Co Ltd

Cartosense Pvt Ltd

Centerline Biomedical Inc

Changzhou Jishuo Medical Equipment Co Ltd

Clear Guide Medical LLC

ColdSteel Laser Inc

cortEXplore GmbH

Creo Medical Ltd

Crystalline Medical LLC

Dartmouth College

Delft University of Technology

EchoGuide BV

fiagon GmbH

Florida International University

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA Inc

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

GE Medical Systems SCS

Gentuity LLC

German Cancer Research Center

GYS Tech LLC

HoloSurgical Inc

IGI Technologies, Inc.

Imperial College London

IMRIS, Inc.

Insight Medical Systems Inc

iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH

Johns Hopkins University

King's College London

Kitware Inc

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kornerstone Devices Pvt Ltd

LumaMed LLC

Lumos, Inc.

Mariner Endosurgery Inc

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MediView XR Inc

Medulla Pro Technology Pte Ltd

Navigation Sciences Inc

NDR Medical Technology Pte Ltd

NuVasive Inc

OncoRes Medical Pty Ltd

OnLume Inc

Palion Medical AS

Pathfinder Technologies (Inactive)

Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc

Pixee Medical

Promaxo Inc

Raydiax GmbH

Rivanna Medical LLC

Robarts Research Institute

Robin Medical, Inc.

SentiAR Inc

SG Devices LLC

Shanghai Linyan Medical Technology Co Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Simm High-Tech (Jiangsu) Co Ltd

Sonavex Inc

South African Medical Research Council

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Spectropath Inc (Inactive)

Stanford University

SurgVision BV

Suzhou Guoke Kangcheng Medical Technology Co Ltd

Tel Aviv University

The Acrobot Company Limited (Inactive)

TherVoyant Inc

Unify Medical LLC

University Health Network

University of Arizona

University of Bern

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of Florence

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Lille Nord de France

University of South Florida

University of Utah

University of Washington

Vanderbilt University

Vibronix Inc.

VPIX Medical Inc

Vuze Medical Ltd

Vuzix Corp Xoran Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets