Sheamoisture Launches 1St Ever Deodorant Range For Rich Melanin Skin With Sponsorship Of Trailblazing Fisk University Gymnastics Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SheaMoisture, a global beauty and personal care pioneer is launching its first ever collection of antiperspirant underarm and whole body deodorant specifically designed to meet all the needs of rich melanin skin: superior sweat and odor protection for all day/all over freshness and skin solutions that even out underarm discoloration, replenish moisture, soothe and smooth skin in sensitive areas and more.

Continue Reading

SheaMoisture Launches 1st Ever Deodorant Range for Rich Melanin Skin!

SheaMoisture Launches 1st Ever Deodorant Range for Rich Melanin Skin!

Fisk University gymnasts with head coach Corrinne Tarver and Unilever executive Dawn Williams-Thompson.

Post this

"SheaMoisture was one of the first brands to launch innovative products crafted with culturally authentic natural ingredients to care for textured hair. This is the first deodorant range that really works for underarms and your whole body, and is designed primarily for rich melanin skin," said

Dawn Williams-Thompson , Head of NA Personal Care Design for Retail & Local Brand Development at Unilever. "This reaffirms SheaMoisture's priority of developing no compromise beauty products to help her live her healthiest, most beautiful life."

SheaMoisture's 1st Ever Deodorant Range for Rich Melanin Skin Includes Eight Products:



Six distinct Black dermatologist approved stick deodorants for long-lasting antiperspirant underarm protection and skin solutions which evens tone, moisturizes, and

smooths skin. Range provides up to 70 percent moisture replenishment to dry skin, invisible application, and culturally iconic fragrances.

SheaMoisture Antiperspirant Stick Deodorants

(1) Even Tone

made with Vitamin C & Niacinamide to help visibly even skin tone with daily use

(2) Moisturizing made with Raw Shea Butter & Hyaluronic Acid that delivers all day moisture

(3) Smoothing made with Manuka Honey & Retinol to help smooth rough, dry and bumpy skin

(4) Fresh made with Coconut & Hibiscus that provides all day freshness and care

(5) Sensitive made with Aloe Vera & Ceramides and a dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic fragrance

(6) Soothing Post-Shave made with Vitamin E & Kukui Nut Oil to help actively soothe and calm post-shave skin

Two distinct Black dermatologist and gynecologist approved options for whole body protection with a plant-based formulation that includes NO aluminum, NO baking soda and NO talc.

Each whole body deodorant provides all day, all-over odor control, invisible application and SheaMoisture's signature Coconut and Hibiscus scent.

SheaMoisture Whole Body Deodorants

(1) Whole Body

Deo Cream made with Coconut & Hibiscus that features a quick dry, smooth application

(2) Whole Body Invisible Stick made with Coconut & Hibiscus that features an anti-friction, smooth glide stick.

"As a Black woman gynecologist, I know firsthand how important it is to have products that are tailored solutions for rich melanin skin. Our unique skin requires thoughtful care and deserves deodorant options that provide both effective odor protection and care for our rich melanin skin's specific needs and sensitivities," said Dr. Kameelah Phillips, MD a board-certified OB/GYN. "To that end, SheaMoisture completely delivers on their promise with this collection."

SheaMoisture's 1st ever deodorant range for rich melanin skin

will be available starting February 2024 at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS with a suggested retail price of $9.99 each.

To celebrate SheaMoisture's pioneering entry into the deodorant category, the brand is sponsoring the Fisk University Gymnastics Team, who in 2023 made history as the first ever HBCU gymnastics team to compete at the NCAA level.

To kick off the partnership, SheaMoisture was on hand at Fisk University on January 14, 2024 to honor head coaches Corrinne Tarver (Fisk University), Brittany Harris (Brown University), Ashley Miles Greig (Iowa State), Umme Salim-Beasley (Rutgers University), Aja Sims-Fletcher (Talladega College) and Kelsey Hinton (William & Mary University) who together, are the only African American women head coaches of an NCAA gymnastics program in the country.

Fisk University's Gymnastics Team is coached by Corrinne Tarver , who in 1989 became the first African American woman to win the NCAA All-Around Gymnastics Championship.

SheaMoisture will feature the Fisk University Gymnastics Team throughout its Shea deodorant launch campaign, provide a $25,000 grant in support of their 2024 season, provide career resources to team gymnasts and special products.

"This grant and partnership with SheaMoisture is more than just an investment in our gymnastics team; it is a commitment to empowering our girls by giving them the tools and exposing them to resources they can use on campus and beyond to power their futures," said Corrinne Tarver , Head Coach for the Fisk University Gymnastics Team.



In addition to the

Fisk University Gymnastics Team, SheaMoisture has partnered with two other pioneers: acclaimed musician MC Lyte , who was the first female rapper nominated for a Grammy, will voice the campaign in national ads and radio spots and rising star Coco Jones , a talented musician and actress who is currently nominated for five Grammy awards, will make cameo appearances throughout the campaign.

Join us in celebrating this exciting launch as we continue to prioritize innovation and

inclusivity while celebrating trailblazers, creators and excellence seekers at .

Tag @SheaMoisture and use the hashtag #SheaDeoForUs to join or start a conversation online.

For more information regarding

SheaMoisture's new deodorant range, contact Sakita Holley, House of Success PR at [email protected] .

For more information regarding ways to support the

Fisk University Bulldogs, contact team manager Nuriya Mack at [email protected] .

Edelman is the PR agency of record for SheaMoisture.

About

SheaMoisture:

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader committed to serving the Black community through strategic investment and community give back. SheaMoisture recognizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality with the belief that commerce can bring true economic independence. Every year SheaMoisture reinvests at least 1% of net sales directly into economic opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners. With every purchase, you're helping to fund investments that support funding for Black-owned business, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, equitable purchasing, and ethical sourcing. SheaMoisture develops no compromise beauty products that help every member of the Black community live their healthiest, most beautiful lives. Shea butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating economic opportunities. The company offers products in hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men's categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.

Join the conversation online by tagging @SheaMoisture and #SheaDeoForUs.



Primary Contact: Sakita Holley

House of Success PR

sheamoisture@hos-pr. com

SOURCE SheaMoisture