IV Solution Market Size Worth USD 17.9 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intravenous (IV) solution market size was USD 8.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency disease, increasing geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements in therapy are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The Need for IV solution is increasing as IV is used for, treating and preventing dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and nutritional deficiencies. This is used to replenish fluids, electrolytes and provide nutrition. IV solution classified into two type nutrition, total parenteral and peripheral nutrition. Most significant advancements in IV solution market over the past year is development of smart IV pumps, which are designed to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of medication errors by automatically adjusting infusion rates based on patient weight, age, and medical condition.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 10 million deaths, or approximately one in six attributable to cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death worldwide. American Cancer Society estimated there are 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022 most common cancer were breast, lung, cervical, and prostate. Neurological disorders are the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9 million deaths each year. The most common neurological disorders that because death are stroke, Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Unhealthy lifestyles, environmental factors, and ageing population are the main reasons of chronic disease.

A key market trend is rapid technological advancements in IV solution. The development of smart IV pumps, closed loop system, and nanoparticle-based IV solution. For instance, on 22 May 2023, Intellego Technologies and HAI Solutions partnered to improve the quality and safety of IV vascular access. This partnership combines Intellego's patented ultraviolet-sensitive ink as an indicator component with HAI Solutions QIKcap technology to provide visible and verifiable IV port protection. QIKcap is a disposable needle-free connector that is designed to prevent bacteria from entering the bloodstream, which is a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of infection,

The high cost of therapy is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. High cost of Intravenous therapy limits its use despite of increasing number of individuals with chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological diseases. This is especially true in low- and middle-income countries, where reimbursement policies for IV therapy are often limited. Rising demand for IV therapy and a captive market have allowed drug manufacturers to consistently raise prices, placing a significant financial burden on individuals and healthcare systems.

Segment Insights

Nutrition Insights:

On the basis of nutrition, the global IV solution market is segmented into amino acid solution, vitamin and mineral, carbohydrates, and others.

The amino acid solution segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global IV solution market during the forecast period due to prevalence of chronic liver disease. Journal of Hepatology estimated liver disease accounts for two million deaths annually and is responsible for 4% of all deaths (1 out of every 25 deaths worldwide), while approximately two-thirds of all liver-related deaths occur in men. PubMed estimated there are 1 million individuals affected due to complications of cirrhosis and 1 million due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease estimatedCirrhosis is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in people with chronic liver disease worldwide.

In addition, prevalence of cirrhosis steadily increases with age and reached at 0.57% in those between the ages of 45 to 54 years old. Amino acid solutions are commonly used in the treatment of liver for instance, on 23 April 2020, Baxter announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of new formulations of Clinimix and Clinimix E for parenteral nutrition, also known as IV feeding, which are amino acid injections. These new Clinimix formulations contain up to 80 g/L of amino acids, the highest protein content in any multi-chamber bag available in the U.S. This allows clinicians to reach patient protein targets while delivering less fluid and dextrose than existing formulations more easily.

End user Insights:

The hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global IV solution market during the forecast period. This is due to rising preference for early parenteral nutrition in critical care and liver cirrhosis and increasing prevalence of anemia and liver cirrhosis Hospitals offer a multidisciplinary approach to vitamin deficiency and chronic disease care.

Hospitals are the primary point of care for patients with vitamin deficiency diseases, which are the main indication for IV therapy. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly preferring hospital-based care for IV therapy due to the convenience and safety it offers. In addition, hospitals have advanced medical facilities and expertise to administer IV therapy safely and effectively. Minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic surgery and endoscopy, are becoming increasingly common in hospitals. These procedures required IV solutions to maintain hydration and provide nutritional support during recovery.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global IV solution market in 2022 due to increasing prevalence of chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated there are 4.5 million and 1.8% adults diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and there are 56,585 individuals died due to liver disease.

In addition, key strategic initiatives as well as partnerships between major market companies developing IV solutions is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, on 13 November 2023, BioVie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive clinical results from a Phase 2b trial of BIV20 in Refractory as cites at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. This is a novel drug candidate for the treatment of refractory ascites in patients with cirrhosis. The results showed that BIV20 was significantly better than placebo at reducing ascites volume and improving patient-reported outcomes.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global IV solution market during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of liver disease. The prevalence of liver cirrhosis in Europe ranges from 0.3% to 0.8%. Europe has a strong healthcare infrastructure with a well-trained workforce and access to advanced medical technologies. This makes it well-positioned to adopt new IV solutions and provide high-quality care to patients. In addition, increasing aging population in Europe, as adults are more likely to have chronic diseases that require IV therapy, is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

Scope of Research